Keanu Reeves will be Batman in a new DC animated film

For a myriad of reasons, Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. That’s why it’s always good news to hear that the charismatic actor will be playing a major role, and we think you’ll love hearing that Keanu Reeves will play Batman in a new DC animated movie. Mind you, it’s probably not what you’re thinking (or expecting).

It turns out that, through a new trailer, DC confirmed that Keanu Reeves will be Batman in DC League of Super-Pets. In case you didn’t know, this is an animated film with comedy touches that is focused on the pets of Superman and Batman.

The new trailer shared by DC focuses on showing us when Batman meets Ace (Kevin Hart), the dog that will be his partner in DC League of Super-Pets. It also lets us see that on this tape we will hear Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, Superman’s dog, and John Krasinski as Superman. Thus, it is a tape with a luxury cast.

We leave you the progress below:

Batman works alone or does he? the @DCSuperPets are coming to theaters this summer. #DCSuperPets pic.twitter.com/Zr8jiPFE5y — DC (@DCComics) March 6, 2022

It is worth mentioning that, at the moment, there is no news about the dubbing of DC League of Super-Pets. We will be pending and will inform you when we know more about it.

2022, a year with many versions of Batman

It is worth reminding you that 2022 will be a year that will give us many versions of Batman. Thus, fans of the hero of Gotham City will have a lot of content to enjoy.

In addition to the version of Keanu Reeves that you could see further back, there is also that of Robert Pattinson in the recently released batman. To this is added that Ben Affleck would return to the character for the film Flash. In that film, it is also expected that we will see Michael Keaton put on the costume of the bat hero again.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to hear Keanu Reeves as Batman? Tell us in the comments.

