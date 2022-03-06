Katy Perry and her anticovid earrings made with antigen tests: Carolina, the artist behind Katy Perry’s anticovid earrings

Antigen tests have become one more in the routine of any citizen in recent months. Carolina García is one of many people who had to undergo several tests this past Christmas to check that everything was in order with the virus. Although one day she was going to think of giving those negative tests another use: «On New Year’s Eve I wanted to wear something red and, since I didn’t have it, I thought of another option that would bring me luck for the year. I saw the antigen tests and thought of decorating them for myself”, recalls this 21-year-old from Malaga. She made the earrings, posted a photo on her Instagram account with them (@rrakkata) and it went viral to the point that the famous American singer Katy Perry asked her for the design to wear it on the well-known show ‘Saturday Night Live’.

“I uploaded the photo to my Instagram for my friends to see, but the son of the designer Roberto Cavalli put it on his account and suddenly it went viral. A lot of artists and people from the world of fashion shared the publication”, says Carolina García. Katy Perry’s stylist, Johnny Wujek contacted this Malaga woman and asked her for those antigen test earrings that had become so famous. «At first I did not believe it very much, I did not know if the message would be real. He told me that they had talked about my earrings and that Katy Perry wanted to wear them for a show at the end of February, but in the end she went ahead and wore them for ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Katy Perry put them on and now everyone is now talking about those famous antigen test earrings that are so original and the particular use that the singer has given them. But it is Carolina García from Malaga who is behind this whole idea, although she also does it accompanied by her friends Asier, Nagore and Alejandro. Bright stickers and red and gold hearts add a special touch to these tests to detect Covid-19. The young Malaga-born creator of the proposal tells how the creation process was with an anecdote: «My friends and I used to talk about Katy Perry and we didn’t believe it, so what we did was give her a more realistic name: we told them ‘the Marilola’s earrings’, it sounded more real. Today we have not finished assimilating it, and she sees that she uploaded a story of hers to her Instagram account with the earrings and mentioning my account », Carolina García explains excitedly.

Detail of the package sent to Katy Perry; the earrings and Alejandro, Asier, Carolina and Nagore, architects of the work.

The Instagram acronym is what they use right now to name the brand of earrings, ‘RKT’. And the name of this accessory, ‘Yassified antigen earrings’, or what is the same, Yassified antigen earrings. “Yassified is a colloquial word that is used in networks and that means how to give things a ‘fashion’ and bright touch,” says Carolina García. At this time, they recycle the negative tests that their circle of friends and family give them to create earrings: “We collect tests from relatives and acquaintances because right now there are no clean test collection points, so we also commit a little to the environment environment”, points out the young woman.

This Malaga native studied Arts, began studying Fine Arts but finally changed and is currently studying a degree in Comparative Literature at the University of Granada. «I have always had a lot of interest in the world of art, fashion, styling, makeup… I like to explore and everything that can be transformed into something I like», she specifies.

For the past few weeks, she has been working with her friends to continue creating earrings and thinking of other accessories such as pendants or other types of earrings for performances. They do not yet have a fixed price, but in the coming weeks they will have all the details. “We have to calculate it well these days. There are people quite interested in buying them both in Spain and abroad, that’s why I’m working with my friends to continue creating and making the website to sell them. We want it to serve to learn to live with the pandemic in a healthier, happier, more colorful and brighter way. That is the concept we want to convey », she concludes.