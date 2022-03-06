Kardashian Fans Praise Rob For ‘Having No Filter’ As He Disses Mom Kris Jenner’s Glamorous Outfit In Resurfaced KUWTK Clip

Fans of KEEPING Up With the Kardashians praised Rob for having no “filter” on the show and keeping his family members “humble.”

An old clip from KUWTK resurfaced over the weekend of the 34-year-old criticizing his mom Kris Jenner’s sparkly ensemble, and fans loved his honesty.

On TikTok, a user shared the scene and noted how funny they found it that Rob “roasted” his mom all the time.

In the video, the father-of-one walked in where Kris was getting ready to leave and immediately started roaring with laughter.

Wearing a simple blue and white striped shirt, hat and gold watch, Rob laughed at what his mother was wearing.

She wore a glam, sparkly blazer with shoulder pads over a white dress shirt and beaded necklaces.

Kris pursed her lips at her son as he continued to laugh at her.

He then grilled her telling her, “Lil Wayne wears that to Lakers games!”

The rapper has often been seen watching basketball in funky outfits of animal-print jackets, camo pants, snowboard boots, and more.

Annoyed by Rob’s verbal attack, Kris stormed out of the room and said, “Okay, well, I have to go.

“This has been so much fun, but you guys are annoying.”

The TikTok user who replayed the clip praised the 34-year-old for having “absolutely no filters.”

They added a bunch of laughing emojis as they discussed the way these Kardashian “kids roast their mom.”

Other KUWTK fans commented on the video to add how much they love Rob and his iconic scenes in the series.

One user simply decided: “Rob was the best on the show”

Another wrote: “Rob gave everyone the same energy.”

A third fan said: “Rob humiliated them. That is why he is one of my favorites.”

As Rob, who shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna, has mostly been out of the spotlight in recent years, fans said they “miss” him.

