Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in the series Gaslit, which announced a premiere date

Actors Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are the stars of the new series that Starzplay will premiere worldwide on April 24.

Gaslit is based on the political scandal of Watergate which ended up ending the presidency of Richard Nixon.

With the announcement of the release date, the first images of this anthology series have also been released. Based on the first season of Leon Neyfakh’s “Slow Burn” podcast.

As a political thriller, the series promises to narrate the untold story of this case, focusing on Martha Mitchell (Roberts)an unlikely whistleblower who first exposes the scandal and ends up the subject of a smear campaign by the White House and her own husband, the Attorney General, John Mitchell (Penn). The production portrays Martha’s character as a socialite from Arkansas, unable to keep quiet, and the wife of Nixon’s loyal prosecutor. John is described as foul-mouthed, temperamental and ruthless, but with a deep love for his wife.

The series is directed by Matt Ross, who will be remembered for directing the movie “Captain Fantastic” (2016) with Viggo Mortensen and the showrunner is Robbie Pickering (in addition to executive producer and creator), who has pointed out that “The idea of ​​this project has always been to bring more humanity to this subject and thus be able to tell a much more enriching and accessible story than the standard type of male-led political dramas of that time. Audiences will be able to experience an extraordinary ensemble of performances led by Julia Roberts, in this exciting story of marriages, love, betrayal and ultimately hope.”

Gaslit was announced last year, starting filming during the spring season in Los Angeles and with a Penn who said he would not return to the recordings until the entire team of the series was vaccinated and not only with the frequent detection tests, in moments when the Delta variant began to spread throughout the world. Deadline reported that the production continued filming without him, while they agreed with the actor and finally in October he returned for his scenes with a limited and vaccinated crew.

Gaslit It is part of the Starz initiative that is spread on social networks through the hashtag #TakeTheLead, in an effort, they indicate, “to deepen their commitment to the narratives of, about and for women and minorities.” Joining the cast are: Dan Stevens as “John Dean”; Betty Gilpin as “Mo Dean”; Shea Whigham as “G. Gordon Liddy”; and Darby Camp as “Marty Mitchell.”





