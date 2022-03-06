José Juan Macías scored Chivas’ winning goal over Santos and ended with several negative statistics

They say that goals are love and without a doubt the one that José Juan Macías scored in the match against Santos was one that made more than 40 million Chivas fans in Mexico vibrate, not only for obtaining the advantage that was definitive, but also because it ended with negative statistics.

With the simple fact of entering the field, Macías set a personal record by reaching one hundred appearances in the Mx League, in addition to scoring, he concluded a streak of one year and two days without being able to celebrate a goal, since the most recent was against Querétaro on March 3, 2021.

At the group level, JJ’s goal helped Guadalajara end a trend of four games in a row without winning, shaking off the pressure of the entire squad, mainly from the rojiblanco helmsman Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Another statistic that culminated in that goal was Santos’ dominance over the Sacred Flock, since the Tapatíos had not defeated those from the Comarca Lagunera since the 2016 Apertura when they were still led by Matías Almeyda. In addition, the Guadalajara He had not defeated the albiverdes at the Akron Stadium since Clausura 2012.

When will Chivas play?

After the outbreak of violence that arose in the Querétaro match against Atlas, the duels on Sunday will be rescheduled; however, it hopes that the National Classic will be played without delay next Saturday on the field of Akron Stadium.

