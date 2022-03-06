John Williams: the man behind the music of Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter – 03/06/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The musical curtain of Chavo del 8 was inspired by a classic work by Beethoven. And that of the Pink Panther, the one with which everyone smiles when hearing its first notes, belongs to a famous composer and conductor of the 20th century, Henry Mancini. There are times that we do not measure the importance that music has had in the world of audiovisual production. Even when some songs are more present in the collective unconscious than the movies themselves.

The most notable case of all this phenomenon is probably that of John Williams, a man who, although he turned 90 last month, is a complete stranger to many cinema neophytes. The master is part of the history of the seventh art thanks to memorable compositions for the sagas of starwars, Indiana Jones, Shark, Superman, jurassic-park and Harry Potter. And the most amazing thing is that he is still active, having won five Oscars (he was nominated 52 times for the Academy Award), four Golden Globes, seven BAFTAs and 23 Grammys.

According to a story in the New York Times, at the start of the pandemic, when film production ground to a halt and recording studios closed, the musician found himself for the first time in his nearly seven-decade career without a movie to worry about. “This was devastating to Williams’ highly ritualized world with his mornings spent studying movie scenes and improvising on his Steinway, a turkey sandwich and a glass of Perrier at noon, and afternoons spent reviewing work,” the journalist wrote. Javier Hernandez.

In the months that followed, the famous composer and conductor of Hollywood he came to enjoy his freedom. He had time to compose a violin concerto, immerse himself in scores by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms, and take long walks on a golf course near his home in Los Angeles.

Although the pandemic is not over, the new normal indicates that not everything can be stopped forever. The movie industry is back and Williams finds herself once again with her wrinkled fingers on the piano. Although yes: to write his last two scores, for his great friend Steven Spielberg. One will be for the movie The Fabelmansbased on the filmmaker’s childhood, and the other to accompany the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which will be released next year.

From space to Earth

The Star Wars soundtrack was chosen by the American Film Institute as the best musical work of American cinema. In this case, Williams used a full symphony orchestra to bring to life music that provided the exact moods required by the director and creator of the galactic fable, George Lucas. In 1981, for the next film that he ended up placing at the top of Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones, Williams composed another of his legendary melodies. And he later worked on all the sequels of the series.

Williams and Spielberg formed a partnership that has endured for half a century, spawning more than two dozen films, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, ET the alien, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park and Jaws, in which the composer’s two-note ostinato cut to the core. (Something similar to what happened with the music that surrounds the scene where Janet Leigh takes a shower in Psycho). “His music of his was scarier than seeing the shark,” Spielberg once said, highlighting the work of his friend. At least it can be said that he has aged better than the shark that, although it was fearful at the time, has movements that are too robotic compared to today’s visual effects.

Thus, in an interview with The New Yorker in 2020, Williams described the day he first met Spielberg: “I met what seemed to be this seventeen-year-old boy, this very sweet boy, who knew more about music. than me: every score by Max Steiner and Dimitri Tiomkin. We had a meeting in a fancy restaurant in Beverly Hills, organized by executives. It was so cute, you got the feeling that Steven had never been to a restaurant like that before. It was like having lunch with a teenager, but brilliant.”

John Williams with Steven Spielberg

music from the cradle

Born on February 8, 1932 in New York, John Williams became interested in composition at an early age, having been taught music from the cradle by his father, a jazz drummer who played with the legendary Raymond Scott quintet. At the age of seven, he began his studies in piano and at ten in trombone. Later he learned to play the trumpet and the clarinet, always at the encouragement of his father, who also worked for movie soundtracks.

In 1948, the Williams family moved to Los Angeles, where John, by then 15, completed high school. Later, while in college, he studied piano and composition. His skills as a performer, creator and arranger were undeniable at that time.

In 1952, during the Korean War, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he arranged and conducted music for the Air Force band. And after being recognized as a session pianist in Hollywood, he found work as a film and television composer. He debuted in Daddy-Oa racing comedy that premiered in 1958.

His personal life was full of shocks. In 1974, when he was 42 years old, he suffered what he called “the tragedy of his life” when his first wife, the actress and singer Barbara RickHe died suddenly from a brain hemorrhage.

“He taught me who I was and the meaning of my work,” said the musician about this tragic event. The following years were difficult: he had to struggle as a widowed father of three children and carry on his hectic career.

Star Wars, the film that marked a before and after in the history of science fiction when released in 1977, placed him in a galaxy of popularity from which he has never returned. And in which he has shone alongside the brightest stars. Surely, no other Hollywood music composer will fly as high as John Williams has.