JetBlue pilot fired before takeoff in New York for wanting to fly drunk

This story could have been a scene from the movie “The Flight” in which Denzel Washington is an alcoholic pilot who used to fly drunk. But on this occasion the protagonist of the events was a JetBlue pilot who had to be removed from the cockpit minutes before takeoff from an airport in New York for being in an inconvenient state.

According to information released by T47, pilot James Clifton, 52, was arrested because the police noticed that he had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit for flying.

The JetBlue pilot was subjected to an alcohol test after authorities removed him from the Fort Lauderdale-bound plane from Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

According to reports, agents from the Transportation Security Administration notified the police that Clifton looked “visibly drunk” when he went through security before boarding the plane.

The JetBlue pilot’s blood alcohol content was 0.17%, which is twice the 0.08% limit allowed for driving a car and four times the 0.04% BAC limit imposed on pilotsaccording to the rules of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The events occurred on JetBlue flight 2465, originally scheduled to take off from Buffalo at 6:15 a.m. But after taking measures to ensure the safety of the trip, the plane took off until 10:25 a.m. and landed in Florida at 1:11 p.m., what represented a delay of four hours and 10 minutes for passengers and crew.

According to the rules of the Federal Aviation Administration pilots may not consume alcohol within eight hours of a flight and they cannot have a blood alcohol content greater than 0.04%, conditions that James Clifton evidently did not meet.

“The safety of JetBlue customers and crew members is our first priority. We adhere to all (Department of Transportation) rules and requirements regarding alcohol at all times and we have a very strict internal zero tolerance policy on alcohol”, explained JetBlue in a statement.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are fully cooperating with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation,” the airline added.

Finally it was reported that JetBlue pilot was removed from his duties.

You may also like:

– JetBlue promotes flights starting at $39 dollars to US cities until this Thursday

– JetBlue passenger fined $45,000 for abusing a flight attendant in the United States

– What are the worst airlines to travel in the United States