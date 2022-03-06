Jessica Chastain and Other Stars Wearing the Trendiest Hair Color

The actress and producer Jessica Chastain inspires with his colorada mane. His tone is a fusion between the redhead and copper: its color is ginger beer, also known as ronze or venetian red.

Its cut with bangs, in addition, makes its look versatile to comb and put together in a thousand ways from more formal to more messy depending on the occasion.

Therefore, we focus on this hair spectacular and the obsession that Hollywood seems to have with redheads. Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy seem to be some examples. Let’s see why.

The ginger beer tone is all the rage in Hollywood. Source. Instagram @jessicachastain

Jessica Chastain’s Venetian redhead

the mane of Jessica Chastain draws attention. There’s no doubt about it. She never goes unnoticed with him. hair like on and long, with waves or arranged with the bangs to the side, almost camouflaged.

Its undone waves have a rejuvenating power but, in addition, it is the fashionable color in Hollywood.

And it is that the color of hair Venetian red is perfect for fair, freckled skin and green, brown, amber or light blue eyes.

Of course, it requires a lot of maintenance because copper pigments do not usually last. Jessica Chastain invite you quite a few hours at the stylist at least once every ten days. Nothing that is a problem for a star of the stature of him, of course.

The truth is that, despite the fact that less than 1% of the population has the color of hair redhead, Hollywood usually identifies this tone in the mane with a strong and overwhelming personality. A clear example is Nicole Kidman and her role in The Undoing or Big Little Lies, to name recent works.

Nicole Kidman is a pioneer in wearing this tone. Source. smoda

Even if we look further and focus on the cartoon industry of Disney and Pixar we can mention the emblematic Breve (Brave). where the protagonist redhead forge a destiny different from what was expected of a girl at that time, save everyone and discover a great secret, all through sheer courage.

Julian Moore is another example of the powerful roles that women tend to have in Hollywood. redheads. Even the actress, at 60, published a series of children’s stories based on the theme of the color of hair reddish: Freckleface Strawberry.

Julian Moore also said that she was discriminated against in childhood for being redheaded. Source. smoda

Some of these actresses are redheads basic natural, others not. Such is the case of Anya Taylor-Joy who was an exceptional redhead in the Queen’s Gambit.

Amy Adams abandoned the blond that gave her so many successes in the cinema to go to redhead and enhance the way it is seen in the mecca of cinema. Undeniably, it can be said that her roles, although super different, were increasingly leading and central in the films, where she looked like redhead after abandoning the lace prototype.

In fact, Amy stated that she switched to the hair color of Jessica Chastain because an element of herself (like her hair) became a powerful tool, and also changed her way of interpreting. “It can change people’s perception of you,” she told the New York Times.

The tone is a light reddish brown, just like Nicole Kidman’s, with a lot of light and ideal to wear with waves, bangs or any long hair style. Source. smoda

Of course, this color requires some special care. It is essential to use specific products with pigments at least twice a week in the shampoo, mask, conditioner and other substances that treat the hair.

Jessica Chastain He said on several occasions that he suffered bullying for being redheaded and having freckles, but that today he would not change it for any role that required him to dye it with another tone. She is one of those who enhances and gives shine based on a natural redhead and she prefers to wear a wig if she has to act blonde, brown or brunette.

Jessica Chastain she even dresses in shades similar to the hair when she wants to dazzle and adds or wears the most camouflaged bangs depending on the occasion. Source. teva

Finally, Emma Stone has been dazzling with this tone for a long time, from La la land to the legendary Cruella De Vil, she composed her roles with the redhead as an ally of power and strength. Of course, she is a natural blonde, but she has no problem dyeing it, since the public identifies her more with the Venetian red than with her own tone.

What do you think of the hair color of Jessica Chastain? Will you dare the redhead?