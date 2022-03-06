Jeff Hardy’s debut in AEW is approaching



Jeff Hardy will arrive at All Elite Wrestling very soonaccording to the news portal specialized in professional wrestling, Fightful Select. Also, said portal has revealed that Hardy is scheduled to be on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, although no source has confirmed that this will appear on television.



Hardyformer TNA and WWE champion, attracted the interest of All Elite Wrestling after his departure from the McMahon company, which took place at the end of last year. Hardy himself already confirmed it last week. However, sources informed the portal that the hiring of Hardy has been so fast, since All Elite Wrestling has made sure that the fighter has no problem with substances that led him to leave WWE.

Fightful sources backed up the Hardy Family’s claims that Jeff Hardy passed both a breathalyzer test and a drug test. Before the drug test results came in, WWE offered Jeff Hardy rehab, which the wrestler himself declined, leading to his release. Since then, WWE has made an effort to get Jeff Hardy back into the fold, offering him a Hall of Fame induction, which he and Matt Hardy have openly discussed. There were multiple WWE Superstars that Fightful spoke with who also insisted that Jeff Hardy was not under any substance during the fight and that he simply had a “bad night”.

Matt Hardy could start a rivalry with Private Party

What many already knew and assumed was confirmed. The fact that Matt Hardy left out Private Party on Wednesday February 9th episode of Dynamite went to start cluster fracture and start a rivalry. The way Matt Hardy left the team was a direct response to how the last match of Jeff Hardy in WWE and how it was received on the network.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the AEW news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.