Jared Leto, art lover

TOAlthough he is not among the Oscar nominations, Jared Leto is indeed among them. It is that being so difficult to recognize him behind the character of Paolo Gucci in the gucci househe also had a lot to do with the nomination for Best Hair and Makeup (the only nomination the film received, despite other stellar performances from Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons).

What is the big difference between the rock star and the actor?

Jared Leto, the singer, does not need hairpieces or wigs to work. I might as well do it, I’m a creative person who loves movies and music. It’s a wonderful thing and I recommend it (laughs).

But is it possible to take advantage of the experience of music in your work as an actor?

Yes, there is a lot in common, actually. Italian, for example, is a musical language. It has so much melody… And Paolo’s (Gucci) voice was key to playing the character. I have a rather boring, dry and monotonous voice in my life. And it was so much fun to be able to pull the Italian strings to throw myself into that symphonic word style. I also couldn’t find too much about Paolo talking. There are not too many interviews and photos are also very limited. I talked to family and friends, until I found a video of him speaking in an interview and it was enough for my launch tower. Dialect is like a journey with words, but a lot of the voice that I used was by a good friend of mine who was born in Rome and with him I filled in the ellipses of the voice, because he is also the creative director of Gucci and so I was also able to plug it in a bit. It was very, very funny, because I also have a great love for Italy, for a long time. In a way, Paolo Gucci is my love letter to Italy. But Italian music too, especially from that era in the 80’s. There’s a lot of good music from that era that’s pretty much forgotten and listening to it while I was getting ready was also a lot of fun.

Do you realize that most people would not have even realized that Jared Leto is behind the character of Paolo Gucci?

It’s something I really appreciate because all my life I prefer people to look at the character instead of Jared Leto. I remember a story with Harrison Ford, with his first job. He had played a hotel bellman and after filming the first scene they called him into the studio to say, “We don’t see a movie star there,” and he told them, “It’s funny, because I thought they wanted to see a bellboy.” of hotel”. Therefore, I am not on the road to stardom in the cinema, I prefer the road to develop a solid character.

Is it true that director Ridley Scott didn’t recognize you the first time he saw you in your makeup in the studio?

“Who’s that funny fat guy in the studio?” he asked. That was the first time he saw me with the makeup.

And how was the first meeting with Al Pacino?

Oh, it was amazing. The power that Al has for being Al… when he starts talking in his deep voice… The funny thing was that I also arrived dressed in my suit and makeup, I stood next to him as if I knew him and now I know that he knows He asked who I was, because I kept telling him “Dad” in a thick Italian accent, until someone told him: “It’s Jared” and he knelt down with a bow (laughs).

Is there nothing Jared Leto in Paolo Gucci?

With Paolo Gucci I identified myself from the beginning, because of the desire to be an artist, the desire to create something and share it with the world. His desire to be taken seriously, to be appreciated, to be loved. All of those things, in a way it’s kind of like a Shakespearean story, with this weird family. And I think Paolo was also a kind of clown prince, a tragic figure. He is someone who could not achieve what he dreamed of. He broke my heart the same way he filled it.

On The homeless club you played a transvestite, then you were the Joker in suicide squad and now Paolo Gucci. What style of movie characters do you like on a personal level?

I love the bad guys in the movie, like Jack Nicholson in No Exit. I don’t know if De Niro is the bad guy in Taxi driver… also Hal in 2001 Space Odyssey, which is so interesting for being a computer, and also Shark or even King Kong. I can’t stop giving you examples.

Do we have more time?

