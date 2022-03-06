it costs more than a thousand euros

Leo Messi She has been getting closer to the world of fashion over the years and now she dares to put on much more daring ‘looks’ than in her beginnings. However, the last ‘outfit’ chosen by the footballer has been the most commented on social networks.

The Argentine posed with Romeoson of David and Victoria Beckham, wearing a red tracksuit with leopard print. This is a set belonging to the latest collection of ‘Dolce and Gabbana’one of the player’s favorite signatures Paris Saint-Germainand that costs 1,645 euros.

Leo Messi’s photo with Romeo Beckham. Instagram

Red is the absolute protagonist together with the emblematic elements of the ialiana brand, united in a new vision of the world of urban fashion with a strong personality.

On the other hand, Messi He chose sneakers from the same firm to complete his outfit. Specifically, they are the ‘portofino canvas sneakers’ model (€495).

Dolce & Gabbana Canvas Portofino Sneakers.

read also