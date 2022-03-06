In terrible conditions the Family Medicine Unit 26 of the IMSS of Pinotepa – Current Status

Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca. – Faced with the minimum and indispensable conditions to attend to the beneficiaries of the Coastal Region, personnel from the Family Medicine Unit No. 26 based in this city, manifested and demanded from the corresponding authorities solutions to their demands to provide their services to the more than 22 thousand citizens registered according to data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

With banners alluding to their requirements, the dissatisfied, outside the Unit’s facilities, sent a message to the State Delegate, Julio Mercado Castruita, since for approximately 4 months they have not had a Director and only one manager attends.

Likewise, it is noteworthy that there is no emergency medical staff and in the event of an unfortunate event, the closest thing is the Jamiltepec Rural Hospital, approximately one hour away.

They urgently announced that in the face of the constant cases of the spread of Covid-19, they do not have a space conditioned for the safe care of both patients and nursing and medical staff, for which they have suspended the service, since They also do not have hygiene and cleaning personnel.

Under these conditions, the ambulance for the transfer of dependents is added, since it has considerable mechanical failures that put at risk the channeling of those who urgently or scheduled must be treated at another level.

UMF 26 was built more than 27 years ago and, according to population growth, its facilities are insufficient and lack services such as laboratories and X-rays, for which the staff and beneficiaries made a call to the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the General Director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, for the construction of new facilities.