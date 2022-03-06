Impressive!, the changes in appearance of the daughters of Jlo and Angelina Jolie

Teenagers have surprised with their abrupt physical changes looking for their own identity to feel comfortable. Photo: Getty Images

In recent months, Jlo has captured the attention of all media and social networks for her romance with Ben Afleck. For her part, Angelina Jolie has also been in the news for the legal battle with Brad Pitt for the custody of her children.

This time, it is the daughter of the Bronx Diva and Shiloh, Angelina Jolie’s, who have revolutionized social networks with their constant changes in physical appearance. Emme, fruit of the marriage of Marc Anthony and Jlo, surprised with a radical change of look that has been quite criticized by Internet users. After seeing her for a long time with her traditional long brown hair, the young woman went to the hairdresser’s, cut it over her shoulder and painted it turquoise, a tone that, according to Internet users, does not look very good on her. .

“She looks old”, “she doesn’t look good”, “she doesn’t look good at all”, “she looked better before”, “she looks very strange”, say some people, who also criticize the teenager’s way of dressing.

For her part, Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, became the center of attention on the red carpet of Eternals, the last film of the actress, because she was seen in a dress, something that surprised everyone, because in 2008, Brad told in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that her daughter wanted to change her gender and be called John. Since then, she has been photographed with short hair, wearing boy’s clothes. “He likes suits. She wears a tie and pants. He likes to dress like a boy, he wants to be like a boy.” Angelina once said. It was even speculated in different media outlets that Shiloh had started hormonal treatment to change her sex. However, this time she wore her long hair, a dress and even makeup.