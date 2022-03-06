If I didn’t have my daughter, I’d be at war

The Ukrainian defender of Manchester City Oleksandr Zinchenko He declared this Saturday to the BBC that if he were not the father of a girl, he would have decided to go to his country to fight in defense against the Russian invasion.

Several sports stars, active or retired, such as world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, they have taken up arms.

“Being sincere, if I didn’t have my daughter, my family, I would be there“, Said the 25-year-old footballer.

“I am very proud to be Ukrainian and I will be for the rest of my life (…) I know my people, the mentality of the people of my country. they prefer to die and they will die, but they will never give up“, he added in an interview granted to the British television network, on the eve of the Manchester derby, corresponding to the 28th day of the Premier League.

Zinchenko told how he lived the night he started the invasion of Ukraine.

“My wife woke me up and I was crying. She was in shock. She showed me the videos, the photos of what is happening now in Ukraine,” she explained.

“The closest thing to the feeling I had is maybe when a family member dies. You know, that feeling of feeling really bad inside of you. But it was worse, he did nothing but cry,” she added.

Zinchenko, who played a year and a half at the Russian club Ufa before joining the Manchester City, regrets the silence of Russian footballers.

“I was surprised that no one, none of them” spoke clearly against the invasionsaid.

“Most of them play for the national team and they have a lot of subscribers on Instagram, Facebook, etc. They could at least do something to stop this war, because people listen to them (…) but they don’t, they act as if (the situation) didn’t exist. I don’t know why,” he added.

