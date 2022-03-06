Ice Cube net worth and what is his most successful movie?

Ice Cube easily ranks among the most successful rappers to ever make it to the movies. Stars like Will Smith and Queen Latifah became famous for their music careers before becoming acclaimed big screen entertainers. And in the same way, Ice Cube demonstrated his ability to attract crowds to the theater. But after decades of success in Hollywood, what is Ice Cube’s net worth and the most popular movie of his? Let’s take a closer look and find out.

Ice Cube's early hits include 'Boyz N the Hood' and 'Friday'

Following his success with NWA, Ice Cube launched a successful solo music career. Tracks like “It Was a Good Day” and “Check Yo Self” remain classics decades after their release. But in 1991 kids in the neighborhood, Ice Cube launched a film career. And just a few years later, he established himself as a leading man in Friday.

In addition to starring, Ice Cube co-wrote and produced the film, returning to do the same for both sequels. Still, he made a bunch of other successful movies and launched several franchises. Barber Shop, Are we there yet? and ride along everything led to sequels. And even Ice Cube replaced Vin Diesel in 2005 xXx: State of the Union.

What is the net worth of Ice Cube and his most popular movie?

But of all the successful Ice Cube movies, the most successful are actually the ones that successfully poke fun at his own personality. 2014 22 Jump Street and its 2012 predecessor, 21 Jump Street —based on the television series— are his highest-grossing films. According to The-Numbers.com, the films earned $331 million and $202 million worldwide, respectively. ride along, Anacondaand walk along 2 They complete the top five hits in Ice Cube’s filmography.

As for Ice Cube’s net worth, the rapper/actor is reportedly worth $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That total, of course, relates not only to his musical and acting career. Since the early 2000s, Ice Cube has produced more than 15 films, which probably entitles him to a larger share of the box office earnings from him. Perhaps most notably, he produced the Oscar-nominated NWA biopic. Straight outta Compton from Friday Director F. Gary Gray.

The actor isn't done with some of his biggest franchise roles.

From the looks of it, Ice Cube isn’t done with some of his franchise roles. ride along 3 has been announced, though development appears to be proceeding slowly. Ice Cube also returned for xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Diesel. And although Variety reports a new movie starring a woman jump street The film promises to bring in new characters, it’s easy to see where an Ice Cube cameo or supporting role could fit in.

And then there’s Last Friday. For years, Ice Cube has had a fourth and final film in the franchise in development. But after more than 25 years, there’s little chance original co-star Chris Tucker is finally willing to return. Maybe Ice Cube could still pull it off with Mike Epps and other returning supporting players. But right now, one thing seems certain regarding Ice Cube’s most mysterious film project.

