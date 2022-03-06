‘I Am Legend’ will have a sequel from Will Smith

Surprise in the world of cinema. I’m legendthe popular 2007 film starring Will Smith, will have a sequel. This is reported dead line, whose sources have let him know that Warner Bros. has already greenlit production. The aforementioned actor, in fact, will play Dr. Robert Neville again despite the events that concluded the first feature film. Of course, Smith will not be alone in his new adventure.

The aforementioned medium ensures that Michael B Jordanfamous worldwide for giving life to characters like Erik Killmonger (Black Panther) or Black Manta (Aquaman), will also have a leading role in the sequel to I’m legend. It is worth mentioning that both actors will also be the producers of the film.

Produced by i am legend 2 They will be joined by Elizabeth Raposo, Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki, James Lassiter, Greg Lessans, and Akiva Goldsman. The latter, by the way, already participated in the production of the previous film. Of course, it remains to know a couple of key data. First of all, Warner still hasn’t found a director for the project, and it seems unlikely that Francis Lawrence will take over again. On the other hand, the release date is not yet known.

At this point, you may still be asking yourself the following question: How the hell Will Smith will star in the sequel to I’m legend if his character died? The end of I’m legend shows Dr. Robert Neville sacrificing himself so that Anna (Alice Braga) and Ethan (Charlie Tahan) can escape safely from the onslaught of the infected. Both manage to flee with the cure and head to a shelter.

Yes, I’m legend has an alternate ending

Now you may not know that there is an alternate ending I’m legend where Neville survives. Instead of sacrificing himself by exploding a grenade to kill the creatures, the doctor realizes that the infected Alpha actually only wants to rescue the woman used in the test for the cure, since they share some kinship.

Once the effectiveness of the cure is demonstrated, the infected man leaves the place with the woman in his arms and Nevill remains alive. You can see it below:

Francis Lawrence discarded this ending because the test audience did not see it with good eyes. Why? They considered that Neville was left standing like a villain and the infected as heroes.

Will the production of the alternative ending be suspended in order to carry out the continuation of I’m legend? Well, it’s the only option we can think of at the moment. If so, it will be interesting to see how Will Smith and his team justify scrapping the ending we saw on the big screen.

I’m legend raised just over $586 million at the international box office, a considerable amount that surely influenced Warner to decide to undertake the sequel. Due to the fandom that still has the tape, there is no doubt that the second part will begin to generate a lot of expectation from today. Any post-apocalyptic theme usually works well for the cinema…



