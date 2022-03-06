‘I Am Legend’ will have a sequel from Will Smith

Surprise in the world of cinema. I’m legendthe popular 2007 film starring Will Smith, will have a sequel. This is reported dead line, whose sources have let him know that Warner Bros. has already greenlit production. The aforementioned actor, in fact, will play Dr. Robert Neville again despite the events that concluded the first feature film. Of course, Smith will not be alone in his new adventure.

The aforementioned medium ensures that Michael B Jordanfamous worldwide for giving life to characters like Erik Killmonger (Black Panther) or Black Manta (Aquaman), will also have a leading role in the sequel to I’m legend. It is worth mentioning that both actors will also be the producers of the film.

Produced by i am legend 2 They will be joined by Elizabeth Raposo, Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki, James Lassiter, Greg Lessans, and Akiva Goldsman. The latter, by the way, already participated in the production of the previous film. Of course, it remains to know a couple of key data. First of all, Warner still hasn’t found a director for the project, and it seems unlikely that Francis Lawrence will take over again. On the other hand, the release date is not yet known.

At this point, you may still be asking yourself the following question: How the hell Will Smith will star in the sequel to I’m legend if his character died? The end of I’m legend shows Dr. Robert Neville sacrificing himself so that Anna (Alice Braga) and Ethan (Charlie Tahan) can escape safely from the onslaught of the infected. Both manage to flee with the cure and head to a shelter.

Yes, I’m legend has an alternate ending

Now you may not know that there is an alternate ending I’m legend where Neville survives. Instead of sacrificing himself by exploding a grenade to kill the creatures, the doctor realizes that the infected Alpha actually only wants to rescue the woman used in the test for the cure, since they share some kinship.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker