“I am Legend” returns with Will Smith and joins Michael B. Jordan

“I am Legend” returns with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan joins this apocalyptic story that turns 15 years since it was released. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

If you are a fan of this film, released in 2007, we have good news for you, since there could be a sequel with the main character played by Will Smith, but this time the producers plan to add more renowned actors to the cast.

And it is that after the coronavirus pandemic, this film may fit perfectly with the times we are living.

The plot is about how to stop a man-made virus. Will was the one who would try to stop it.

As a curious fact “I am Legend” was the third film adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Richard Matheson. Before that, “The Last Man on Earth” and “The Omega Man” were produced.

The Deadline media is the one that reported that there would be a sequel to ‘I am Legend’ and apparently the rumor has been quite well received by fans of the film, who say that it is a sequel that they had waited for years, even sometimes there was talk of a remake.

Warner Bros has already come out to confirm the film, as well as the participation of both actors. Let’s remember that Michael B. Jordan has also had impeccable jobs in Black Panther and Creed.

It should be remembered that the character of Will Smith dies at the end of the 2007 film, in the part when the cure to eliminate the virus is found.

However, this new film has an alternate ending where Smith’s character survives and goes with the characters Ethan and Anna to Vermont, where they continue their journey in search of survivors.

Here is the alternate ending

There are still no details of how Will Smith is going to enter this new sequel or how he will be integrated into the plot, or if we will only see him in flashbacks or even if he will be in the story as a survivor, which is a fact, it is that we will see him again in this great story with Jordan, promising success.

There is still no release date for this great sequel, and as fans we have no choice but to wait for the green flag to count down to enjoy it.