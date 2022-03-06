I am Legend 2, post-apocalyptic sequel brings back Will Smith

Midtime Editorial

15 years have passed since the premiere of the film ‘I am Legend’, in which Will Smith dies to save the world, but the film will have a sequel; Soy Leyenda 2 will be in theaters and would bring this actor back, to participate in the frame and as a producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has given the green light to the hypothetical ‘I am Legend 2’, with Will Smith, but with Michael B. Jordan, who will have a starring role.

Alice Braga and Charlie Tahan accompanied him in the first installment, but nothing has been said about them.

Akiva Goldsman, responsible for the script of the first film, would return, so only Goldsman, Smith and Jordan are confirmed.

What will the sequel be about?

The most enigmatic thing is how it will continue if the first ended with the heroic sacrifice of Neville (Will Smith’s character), responding to the title of ‘I am Legend’.

What is the plot of I am Legend?

Follow the story of Robert Neville, a brilliant scientist who was unable to prevent the spread of an incurable man-made virus. Neville, inexplicably immune to contagion, aims to be the last survivor with his dog of New York City and, perhaps, the world.

