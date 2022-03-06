‘I am a Legend’ will have a second part; Will Smith, confirmed

Washington. – ‘I am Legend’, one of the most famous post-apocalyptic films of recent years, will have a sequel that will star Michael B. Jordan.

The cast will be joined by Will Smith who gave life to the main character, Robert Neville, this in the first installment that was released in 2007.

In addition to serving as an essential part in the development of the story, both Jordan and Smith will be producers of the Warner Bros. house film, indicates the Deadline portal.

Before the news took flight, Will Smith had shared an image on his Instagram account, which reflected a desolate scene that seems to belong to New York City, right where the film takes place.

It is worth mentioning that the director of that first film, Francis Lawrance, will be away from this new project.

Not so Oscar Akiva Goldsman, who would write the script for this new film, just as he did with the 2007 one.

So far, any data regarding the dates that the filming of the film would receive, much less a tentative date for the premiere, is unknown.

The movie ‘I Am Legend’ is an adaptation of the book written by Richard Matheson in 1954 with the same name.

At the time, the film was a resounding success, grossing $585 million on a $150 million budget.