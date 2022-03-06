How was the rivalry between Querétaro and Atlas bars born?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.03.2022 22:00:02





The Queretaro-Atlas has become one of the highest risk matches in the entire Liga MX, because its bars, the Resistance Albizaul and La 51have had constant episodes of violence between the two, especially since 2010.

To understand how this hatred was born, it is necessary to go back to Clausura 2007, a tournament in which the Gallos were relegated to the then First A after losing 2-0 against the Foxesin a Jalisco stadium packed with visiting fans.

Although they won, the red and black fans were marked by that “invasion” and three years later they tried to replicate it with about 3 thousand followers who traveled to Corregidoraa fact that would mark the history of confrontations between both parties.

Those from Querétaro defend that this time the visitors began to hit local people, so they had to react, although the answer is that it was the other way around. The only certain thing is that in the stands there were beatings and runners between both biases.

Due to the antecedent of the descent, the rojineros made fun of the queretanos, which contributed to the annoyance among the home followers.

The barbarism of Clausura 2022

As of 2010, the crossings between both bars were constant, often even away from the spotlight, never as serious as those that occurred this Clausura 2022.

When the 61st minute of the match between Gallos and Zorros ran, the meeting had to stop because problems began to arise between the barristas of both teams in the stands.

So far, the State Civil Protection has not reported any deaths, although a fan consulted by Mediotiempo pointed out that there are, although the authorities will give the official version.