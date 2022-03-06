How old was Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena Gomez He rose to fame at the age of 15 with his role in the television series Disney, The Wizards of Waverly Place”. The 29-year-old actress starred in the series from 2007 to 2012 and played the role of Alex Russo. Since then, she has risen to stardom as the series quickly became a huge star.

Doing a fast forward to the present, in August of last year, Selena Gomez embarked on his new challenge while he was in charge of embodying one of the main roles of “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

