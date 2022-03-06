How long were Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively together?

Celebrity relationships have long been a source of fascination and speculation. Leonardo DiCaprio has been a bona fide heartthrob since he was a teenager. That means his entire dating history, including his first date in eighth grade, has been of interest to the public.

While DiCaprio has a storied dating history, there are a few relationships along the way that stand out. DiCaprio once dated Blake Lively. Here’s what we know about this brief romance, how it started and when it ended.

Newly separated from his previous girlfriend (and model) Bar Refaeli, DiCaprio made headlines in May 2011 when he was seen getting cozy with Lively on a yacht in Cannes. Like E! Online reports, the couple had met during an event for potential cast members to The Great Gatsby.

Over the next several weeks, the couple was spotted in various locations around the world, including Italy, the French Riviera, and even Disneyland. By July, gossip columns had suggested the two had broken up, but they quelled the rumors by appearing together on a joint shopping trip in Santa Barbara. The following month, they were biking together in New York City. This could all have been seen as pretty casual, but then Lively visited DiCaprio on set while he was filming in Australia, which suggested things could get more serious. That was their last public appearance together, in August 2011.

In October, their split made official news, with the short-lived romance coming to an end just before it was publicly reported that Lively was spending time with Ryan Reynolds, the man who would eventually become her husband.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively had a seemingly amicable split

After their split, a lot of ink was spilled analyzing what went wrong, but the answer may be quite simple: they may not have been looking for the same thing in a relationship. As ScreenRant reports, there was rampant speculation that DiCaprio, who was said to be “in love” with the “captivating” Lively, would finally settle down after a lifetime of jumping from romance to romance. Of course, we have hindsight to tell us that was not the case.

Lively, for her part, moved on to a serious relationship and settled into the role of wife and mother in addition to her thriving professional career. DiCaprio is still single. Could it just be that they weren’t on the same page about what they wanted from the relationship? The two haven’t shared much about their affair, but they don’t seem to harbor ill will towards each other. They probably just moved on to other relationships once they realized their time together had run its course.

Blake Lively married while Leonardo DiCaprio is still single

Notably, Lively’s next relationship turned into a forever kind of love. Lively and Ryan Reynolds began dating within weeks of her split from DiCaprio, and the two married about a year later, in September 2012. Since then, they’ve welcomed three daughters into the world and delighted fans. with his public jokes on social media.

For his part, DiCaprio has remained one of the most sought-after bachelors in Hollywood. Now that he is approaching 50, DiCaprio has made it clear that he is in no rush to get married. His tendency to date much younger women has also made headlines. As Cosmopolitan reports, DiCaprio has never dated a woman over the age of 25, and his last relationship is with 24-year-old Camila Morrone. Much has been made of their 22-year age difference, but DiCaprio and Morrone insist it’s nobody else’s business.

Only time will tell if this relationship will last longer or not.

