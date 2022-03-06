How long were Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively together?

Celebrity relationships have long been a source of fascination and speculation. Leonardo DiCaprio has been a bona fide heartthrob since he was a teenager. That means his entire dating history, including his first date in eighth grade, has been of interest to the public.

While DiCaprio has a storied dating history, there are a few relationships along the way that stand out. DiCaprio once dated Blake Lively. Here’s what we know about this brief romance, how it started and when it ended.

