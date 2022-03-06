How did the rivalry between Barra 51 and La Resistencia arise?

The rivalry between Queretaro and Atlas exceeded all permitted limits and spread to the stands where a group of criminals disguised as fans began a brawl that led to a pitched battle.

However, this is not the first time that a confrontation between the bars of Black and White Roosters since the hatred between both factions goes back to 2007 when the painting of The academy he sent the queretanos to the, then, Promotion alloy.

After that meeting corresponding to the last day of the Closing 2007, animation groups Albiazul Resistance and Barra 51 got involved in a fight that left several wounded and arrested outside the Jalisco Stadium.

For 2010, the Roosters returned to the First Division and after a game in which they won at home against Atlas, the incidents were again present from the stands, leaving 30 people injured, several of them seriously.

After these events, the directives of both teams agreed to take preventive measures and for the following games access to the visiting bars was denied; However, over the years the matter was being forgotten, reaching the point where the importance and danger of the meeting was minimized.

This Saturday saw the darkest day in the rivalry between both teams and that is that after the clashes began in the stands, they were taken to the field and later outside the Corregidora Stadium.

BARRA DE QUERÉTARO HAS ALREADY STARRED IN OTHER FIGHTS

But the fans of Querétaro have also had incidents with other animation bars, as happened during the Opening 2019 when they staged a fight in the stands of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium against supporters of the Athletic Saint Louis causing the interruption of the meeting and the intervention of the security forces.

Given the escalation of violence in the stands, the fans who came with their families, like this Saturday, sought refuge on the stadium field.

