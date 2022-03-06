How America would play with Sebastián Beccacece is filtered

In networks, the way in which Club América can play if Beccacece arrives as coach and already has several lovers was leaked.

Now that the America is looking for a new coach the name of Sebastian Beccacece began to sound in the corridors of Coapa. To this day it is one of many names, but according to several rumors, the profile of the Argentine strategist has already been put on the table to start talks in the short or medium term.

Currently, the South American directs Defense and Justice in the Argentine Professional League and at 41 years old, he already boasts a great career after having been at Universidad de Chile, Independiente, Racig and as Jorge Sampaoli’s technical assistant with Albiceleste, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Sebastián joins Nicolás Larcamón as the most viable options, until now, to reach the Águilas the next tournament. And in the midst of all the speculation, A video circulates on social networks of how America can play if Beccacece takes the reins of the first team.

The recording shows a style of play that is based on the famous ‘tiki taka’, which consists of several passes, constant support and great mobility of the players to reach the rival goal. This play arose in the Defense and Justice match against Gimnasia y Esgrima, for the 2022 League Cup and where the Halcón won 3-2.

Sebastián Beccacece’s system is based on come out playing from the bottom and know how to take risks at the right times. Clearly, to carry out this type of game, a specific profile of soccer players is required, but without a doubt it is something that Americanism wants to see, especially after the Santiago Solari cycle, which was harshly criticized for being result-oriented and not very attractive.

