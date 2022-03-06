Halo Infinite’s cooperative campaign is delayed, although 343 Industries are optimistic

The arrival of the cooperative was scheduled for the beginning of Season 2, on May 3.

Halo Infinite Creative Director Joseph Staten has posted a blog post with updates on the game, upcoming seasons, and the status of co-op and Forge Mode, and sadly, it looks like we will have to wait a little longer to share a sofa with our friends to enjoy the latest adventure of the Master Chief in cooperative.

Although Co-op Mode and the Forge were supposed to accompany Season 2 and 3, respectively, Staten has shared a number of priorities in their statement, where the resolution of some problems they have been encountering and the development of Season 2 would have meant the delay of this classic game mode.

Spartan Sigrid Eklund and Spartan Hieu Dinh

Co-op is still planned for Season 2“It will take more time to achieve a full-featured, high-quality network co-op experience for 4 players in the huge, open world of Halo Infinite. committed to an excellent cooperative experience 2-player split-screen across all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One to Xbox Series X, and the less linear, open-ended sections of the campaign have featured grand challenges for split screen that have taken us the longest to resolve,” Staten confessed.

However, the creative director was optimistic, hoping to have the Cooperative Mode in time throughout this Season 2, promising to publish the new date as soon as they can. Staten has also highlighted the great progress of the Forgingreaffirming the objective of having it ready for Season 3.

Halo Infinity Season 2: Lone Wolves

The Season 2 of Halo Infinite will arrive on May 3 under the name Lone Wolves. The entire theme of the season will revolve around these Lone Wolf Spartans, the fierce, rude and loyal to the Spartan command, lone wolves. Season 2 will immerse us in the history of the Lone Wolves with cutscenes, themed events, and Battle Pass items.

Although not all content in Season 2 will be related to this theme, and as an example, Staten has shown some concept art of the Fracture assemblers. With Season 2 we will also see balance changes, updated rosters, new modes and maps, including the return of ‘King of the Hill‘.

343 Industries’ latest installment of the acclaimed Xbox franchise arrived on December 8, 2021, with a must see shooter which we talked about in our analysis of Halo Infinite.

