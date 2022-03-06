Grey’s Anatomy: The fight of these 2 actors on the set that was always kept secret

Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for nearly two decades, and in all that time fans may have thought personal relationships between cast members on the set of the ABC drama have been cordial, but reality says otherwise.

Grey’s Anatomythe longest-running medical series of all time on television, currently airs every week on Thursdays with new episodes from season 18 across the broadcast network ABCfeaturing its dramatic twists that fans have been accustomed to since it premiered in 2005. What viewers probably didn’t know is that on the set of the series, cast members have experienced real drama.

The fight between Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy wasn’t the only one kept secret.

The successful series has remained on the screens for almost two decades with a solid base made up of millions of fans around the world, thanks to the diversity of its stories and the interpretive quality of each of its characters, who with their arcs became to Grey’s Anatomy in one of the most watched dramas on television.

Fans have witnessed throughout this time the large number of actors who walked the halls of Gray Sloan with their characters. The vast majority of them said their goodbyes along the way, and currently the drama features three original cast members, including Ellen Pompeowho plays the main character Dr. Meredith Grey.

On Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo has been a key cast member for the show. In fact, representatives of the production and ABC executives have stated ad nauseam that without the main star playing Meredith there will be no more program. Without a doubt, this is a sign that if the actress decided to leave the series, this would be the end of the long-running medical drama.

The truth is that in 18 years things have not been easy for the cast members of Grey’s Anatomy, who have had to work long daily hours in all this time and endure the different moods between them. This has led them to experience intense situations behind the scenes of the series, to the point of heated discussions and fights on the film set.

Isaiah Washington pushed Patrick Dempsey into a wall on the set of Grey’s Anatomy

On her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast, the star had her former co-star as a guest. patrick dempsey and remembered the moment when she had a fight with the legendary actor Denzel Washington, who directed a season 12 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. According to the actress, the argument started when she improvised a line that was not in the script. And when Washington interrupted her, Meredith’s interpreter said the following:

“Listen, you son of a ****, this is my show. This is my set. Who do you think you’re talking to?”

However, this wasn’t the only feud to show up on the set of Grey’s Anatomy in the past that was kept under wraps for a long time. There is a story about Patrick Dempsey fighting physically with his co-star Isaiah Washington (performed by Preston Burke). According to a People article detailing excerpts from Lynette Rice’s book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, Washington even pushed Dempsey into a wall in front of other cast members. However, the reason for Washington’s firing from Grey’s Anatomy was due to a homophobic slur against TR Knightwho played George O’Malley.