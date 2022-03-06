From Alec Guinness to Peter Dinklage, These 12 Actors Criticized Other Actors’ Movies

Chen Sam Elliott, the septuagenarian mustachioed cowboy, recently attacked Jane Campion’s western drama, The Power of the Dogwhom he described as a “piece of sh*t”, his comments shocked Hollywood.

It wasn’t just the fact that Elliott was unusually forceful in her criticism, but that actors can generally be trusted to abide by an industry-wide code of honor when it comes to criticizing other people’s work.

John Krasinski of A Quiet Placesummed up the prevailing attitude in the sector very well in a 2019 interview with New York Times , in which he recalled a time when he made the mistake of telling director Paul Thomas Anderson that a movie he had recently seen was “not good.”

Anderson took Krasinski aside and politely reprimanded him. “Don’t say that,” he advised her. “Don’t say it’s not a good movie. If it wasn’t for you, that’s fine, but in our industry, we have to support each other.”

Still, there have always been some happy-go-lucky characters who decide to break ranks and tell us what they really think. Here are 12 times an actor has given a movie their all:

Orson Welles on Rear Window: “One of the worst movies I’ve ever seen”

In 1983, the director and star of Citizen Kane, Orson Welles, recorded a series of candid conversations with his friend the director Henry Jaglom. He planned to use the tapes to write his autobiography, but tragically, Welles died of a heart attack just days after they last met him. His outspoken views eventually surfaced in Jaglom’s 2013 book My Lunches with Orson, which revealed Welles’ low opinion of stars like the “stupid” Laurence Olivier and the “hateful” Spencer Tracy. He reserved a particular anger for the tape Rear Window by Alfred Hitchcock. “I saw one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen the other night,” Welles said of the 1954 classic. “Total callousness about what a story about voyeurism could be. I’ll tell you what’s amazing. Finding out that Jimmy Stewart can be a bad actor…Even Grace Kelly is better than Jimmy, who overacts.”

Alec Guinness on starwars: “Second-hand childish banalities”

When esteemed Shakespearean actor Alec Guinness first saw himself as Obi-Wan Kenobi in starwars, he thought the film “had a certain freshness to it, also a certain sense of moral goodness and fun.” However, as the years passed, she began to grow uncomfortable with his fans’ obsession with him. In his 1999 memoirs, A Positively Final AppearanceGuinness recalls one of their interactions, along with his withering evaluation of the film itself. “The first unpleasant thing appeared in San Francisco, when a sweet-faced 12-year-old boy proudly told me that he had seen starwars over 100 times,” Guinness wrote. “Her elegant mother of hers nodded approvingly. Looking into the boy’s eyes, I thought I detected little flashes of madness forming, and I figured they would explode one day. ‘I’d love for you to do something for me,’ I said. ‘Whatever, whatever,’ replied the boy enthusiastically. ‘You’re not going to like what I’m going to ask you to do.’ ‘Whatever, sir, whatever.’ ‘Well, do you think you could promise never to see starwars again?’. She began to cry. Her mother rose to an immense height. ‘What a terrible thing to say to a child!’ she exclaimed, and she dragged the boy away. Maybe he was right, but I just hope the boy, now in his thirties, isn’t living in a fantasy world of second-hand childish platitudes.”

Tallulah Bankhead on All About Eve:“I’ll pull out all the hairs on your mustache”

Stage and screen actress Tallulah Bankhead is perhaps best remembered today as the inspiration for Disney’s Cruella De Vil, but it’s another character rumored to be based on her that sparked a famous feud: the aging Broadway star from All About Eve, Margo Channing. Bankhead was in the running to play the part in the acclaimed 1950 drama, but Bette Davis ultimately landed it. As if she wasn’t bad enough, Bankhead was convinced that Davis had copied her exaggerated hairstyle, voice and mannerisms. A guest on Bankhead’s NBC radio show, The Big Showonce asked him if he had ever seen All About Eve, to which he replied: “Every morning when I brush my teeth.” Of Davis, he added: “Honey, wait till I get my hands on that woman. I’ll rip every hair out of your mustache,” and he joked, “If they ever make a movie called All About MeI will interpret it myself”.

Robert Duvall on The glow and clockwork orange: “Terrible performances”

A Clockwork Orangeby Stanley Kubrick, did not impress everyone (Warner Bros)

In 2010, Robert Duvall of apocalypse nowfueled an edition of the round table of actors of The Hollywood Reporter dropping a bomb on the sacred cow Stanley Kubrick. “To me, the great Stanley Kubrick was the enemy of actors,” he said, arguing that his painstaking process made it impossible for actors to do his work. “I can point to movies he’s done, the worst performances I’ve ever seen in movies: The Shining, A Clockwork Orange. Terrible performances. They may be great movies, but they are terrible performances. How do you differentiate between the first take and the seventieth take? I mean, what is that about?”

Michael Caine on Jaws: The Revenge: “Obviously it’s terrible”

National Treasure Caine has never been shy about revealing that he took certain jobs simply for the money, once commenting: “First of all, I pick great roles, and if none of them come up I pick mediocre ones, and if they don’t , I choose those who pay the rent”. That was definitely the case when Caine appeared in the 1987 film Jaws: The Revenge, the fourth installment in the killer shark franchise. “I’ve never seen it but by all accounts it’s terrible,” Caine said. “However, I have seen the house he built and it is fabulous.”

Sean Penn on with Air: “Nic Cage is no longer an actor”

In the late ’90s, future war correspondent Sean Penn took offense to his former co-star of Racing with the Moon Nicolas Cage, whom Penn felt was wasting his talents by starring in so many big-budget action movies. “Nic Cage is no longer an actor. He’s more of a performer,” Penn said, and many thought he was referring to Cage’s prisoner-in-a-plane movie, with Air when said : “If there is something more disgusting in the film industry, it is the prostitution of my colleagues. It’s a guy’s arm sticking out of the screen [y] masturbating I’d rather do it myself at home than have some guy make up wet dreams for me.”

Burt Reynolds onboogie nights: “It made me feel very uncomfortable”

In 2018, during The Conan O’Brien Show, Reynolds confirmed that he had turned down the role of porn impresario Jack Horner seven times before finally agreeing to appear in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film, boogie nights. He fired his agent shortly after. He confessed to O’Brien that the subject made him “very uncomfortable,” and when asked by the host if it was true that he hated the experience so much that he wanted to punch Anderson in the face, Reynolds corrected him: “No, I didn’t mean to punch him.” in the face,” he said. “I just wanted to hit him.”

Ricky Gervais on The Tourist:“This whole year was three-dimensional, except for the characters inThe Tourist”.

Ricky Gervais mocked Johnny Depp for his performance in The Tourist (Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images)

While hosting the 2011 Golden Globes, Gervais took the opportunity to poke fun at many of the major celebrities gathered, most notably Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie for their thriller, which had a poor reception. “It was a great year for 3D movies (toy story, despicable me, tron), it seems that this year everything was three-dimensional, except for the characters of The Tourist”, joked Gervais, while the public responded with silence. “I feel bad about that joke,” he continued. “I’ll tell you why, because I’m just going with the flow. I haven’t even seen The Tourist… Who has done it?

Brian Cox on Pirates of the Caribbean: “Depp is so over the top.”

More criticism of Depp surfaced earlier this year with the publication of the star’s memoir. Succession Brian Cox. On Putting The Rabbit in the HatCox revealed that he had turned down the opportunity to play the Governor in Pirates of the Caribbean, a role that Jonathan Pryce landed, and gave the film’s star the kind of scolding that Logan Roy would be proud of. “Another thing about Pirates of the Caribbean is that it’s very much the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show,” Cox wrote, “and Depp, while I’m sure he’s nice, is so over the top, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you show up with hands like that and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And she didn’t. After that, she has done even less.”

John Barrowman onOld: “Total shit”

M. Night Shyamalan movies can be an acquired taste, and it’s not something the star of Torchwood John Barrowman wants to enjoy. Last year, he sparked a furore on Twitter after telling his followers that he not only didn’t enjoy the thriller from the director about a mysterious beach that ages people, but he even asked the cinema to give him his money back. “What a waste of money, a total sh*t movie,” Barrowman wrote. “We understand the metaphors, but we still got a refund! We were so disappointed. Don’t waste her time or her money going to see her.”

Peter Dinklage on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: “Fucking backwards”

Peter Dinklage criticized the decision to relaunch Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Getty Images for The Gotham Film)

In a rare case of an actor criticizing a movie that hasn’t been made yet, earlier this year, Dinklage told the podcast host wtf Marc Maron, who could not believe that Disney was working on a version live action from Snow White with the rising star West Side Story Rachel Zegler as lead. “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little surprised that they were so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but they’re still going to tell the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage said. “They’re progressive on the one hand, but then they keep doing this story that’s f*cking backwards about seven midgets living in a cave together, what the hell are you doing, man?”

Sam Elliott on the power of the dog: “That piece of shit”