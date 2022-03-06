Fortnite Patch 19.20: The Foundation, Haven Skins, Clandestine Cavern…

The patch 19.20 from Fortnite arrived at the game on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and brought with him numerous changes and news. This is the third patch of the season. Below we tell you what are the most important improvements of this new content update of the Season 1 the battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 3like the Haven Masks, Clandestine Cavern or Gunnar and his new mythic weapon:

Fortnite: Patch Notes 19.20

For some time, Epic Games does not publish patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are in the game currently, and which ones will be fixed with each patch:

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Battle Royale mode

An unknown bug causes tournament games to sometimes not count towards the total games played, and the score is also not added to the overall leaderboard. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Eliminating players who had a Spider-Man Web Shooter in their inventory drops it at full charges, when it shouldn’t. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

When we navigate to the “Compete” tab, the cursor automatically goes to the far right. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Creative mode

A bug causes players eliminated on certain Creative maps to respawn in the lobby instead of respawning on the same map. This issue is expected to be fixed in this patch.

An unknown bug is causing Kitt’s Charge Shotgun to not appear correctly in item spawners. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Save the World mode

An unforeseen bug causes Husks to be able to damage targets through builds in Deliver the Bomb missions. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

The harvesting tool toggle button does not work on consoles; instead of switching between the pickaxe and one of our weapons, the button constantly pops the pickaxe. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

An unknown bug is causing the Expeditions menu to not appear for some players even though they have reached the point in the story where it is unlocked. It is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes in the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions of Fortnite

An unforeseen bug makes the storm less dense and more transparent on Nintendo Switch. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

New cosmetic items added with Fortnite patch 19.20

Fortnite patch 19.20 has brought with it new cosmetic objects in form of skins, backpacks, peaks, Delta wingsand much more.

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 19.20

All New Fortnite Patch 19.20 Cosmetic Variants

New Weapons and Items in Fortnite Patch 19.20

Fortnite patch 19.20 has brought with it new weapons and items to the game. The Feathers they are a resource to unlock the Haven Masks, and the Clandestine Cavern Access Card owns it Gunnara new boss for this new area of ​​the map that also drops the Gunnar’s Stinger Submachine Gun when dying

New items added with patch 19.20

Gunnar’s Stinger Submachine Gun is the best possible version of the weapon

What changes are there on the map with Fortnite patch 19.20?

Fortnite patch 19.20 has brought with it the following map changes. Arrives Clandestine Cavernthe new base of the Imagined Order on the island. Gunnara new head of the OI, patrols the area.

Fortnite island map after patch 19.20

New missions added with Fortnite patch 19.20

Fortnite patch 19.20 has brought with it new missions to the game file system.

Haven skins added with Fortnite patch 19.20

In a similar way to what already happened with the Atunado skin during the previous season, Haven brings with it new styles in the form of masks that we can unlock by obtaining Feathers by opening chests, and completing their respective missions.

The Feathers are a resource to buy the Haven Masks

The Foundation comes to Fortnite with patch 19.20

The skin The Foundation (Dwayne Johnson/rock), the secret skin of Season 1 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 3, has brought with it its unlock missions with patch 19.20.

Foundation missions in Fortnite

Fonts: official Fortnite Trello, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration