fortnite. How to get Ariana Grande; Cammy and Guile from Street Fighter

Cammy and Guile, two of the iconic characters from the classic fighting video game, ‘Street Fighter’, will appear as a skin in Fortnite, as announced by the popular game developed by Epic Games. Also, the pop singer, Ariana Grandewill arrive with a new event to the video game and the possibility of getting your outfit to play.

“Here are the new contenders! Guile and Cammy from @StreetFighter are about to reach the island“, wrote the official Fortnite account in Spanish, announcing the arrival of the two Capcom characters; Ryu and Chun-Li had already appeared in the game.

On the other hand, it had already been revealed the presence of Ariana Grande in the video game, who will have her Rift Tour event next weekend, an unmissable event for any fan of the singer and the Epic Games video game.

Do you want to get any of these skins? Don’t worry, here we tell you how to get them.

How to get Ariana Grande in Fortnite?

enter the next Friday 6 and Sunday 8 August, will be available Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour event in Fortnite. Is about “five timeslots over three days to make sure all fans, no matter where they live, can see the Rift Tour“.

To get into them, they recommend starting the game from about an hour before the events, which will be released from 30 minutes before they start. Next, we leave you the schedules so you do not miss them:

first show Friday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. AR and 5:00 p.m. MX second show Saturday, August 7 at 3:00 p.m. AR and 1:00 p.m. MX third show Saturday, August 7 at 23:00 MX and Sunday, August 8 at 01:00 AR fourth show Sunday, August 8 at 11:00 AR and 09:00 MX fifth show Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m. AR and 5:00 p.m. MX

In addition, with the event will come a series of objects in the store, which are available from August 4 at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico, 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, where yes: the singer’s skins are included. These will be all the available objects:

attire ( skin ) Ariana Grande with variant Ariana goddess of crack

Piggy Smallz retro backpack

Floticorn Gesture

Sweetened Contrails Glider

Ariana’s Ariete Variant 7 Carat Mallet Pick

How to get the Cammy and Guile skin from ‘Street Fighter’?

In the case of the ‘Street Fighter’ characters, They will arrive at the video game store on August 7 at 9:00 p.m. in Argentina and 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico.

“Guile’s outfit shows off the classic green combat uniform first worn in Street Fighter II. In addition, it includes the shirt variant Guile gallant and a retro backpack KO“, reveals the Fortnite blog.

“(The fighter arrives) with Cammy’s classic outfit, they will also be able to equip the Boreal Bag retro backpack and the Tactical Cammy variant“says Fortnite.

Also, Capcom’s collection arrives with a batch of equipment, which iIncludes ‘Guile’s Knucklebuster’ pickaxe, Cammy’s ‘Delta Red Knife’ pickaxe and ‘V-Trigger Vector’ glider, inspired by Guile’s original stage in Street Fighter.

The skin cammy will win early in a tournament called the Cammy Cup. To do this, you will have to get together with a friend and compete in a duos competition starting this August 5.

“LThe Cammy Cup will last three hours in each region and the teams will have a maximum of 10 games to get as many points as possible“where each elimination will have the value of one point, and it will be decreed as a ‘royal victory’ to whoever achieves 42 points.

So you already know how to get the skin from Ariana Grande, and the outfits of Cammy and Guile from Street Fighter in a couple of events in Fortnite that you cannot miss for anything.

