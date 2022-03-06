Fortnite Chapter 3: video demonstrates the rarity of Peely’s hitbox that can play in your favor | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Peely is easily one of the characters in Fortnite most popular in history. The walking banana was introduced as a skin for trolls, but has become one of the most fascinating characters in history over the years.

Peely is not a single character but an entire tribe. Consequently, there are many snapshots and cosmetics of him like Frozen Peely. Many wonder if Peely is an outfit in Fortnite of the “pay-to-win” type, something that has been denied by the community itself. However, there are those who have doubts about what happens when Peely drives a car.

Peely doesn’t fit its hitbox.. fair ✅ pic.twitter.com/wmjosuihse — Yellow (@Yvllow) April 15, 2019

YouTuber Kobes Shorts recently posted a clip of him trying to shoot Peely in the head through a car. He is one of the bulkiest skins in the game, due to his head protruding from the roof of the vehicle.

Surprisingly, Peely’s head is not damaged when he is inside a car. Kobes Shorts attempted to shoot him with a sniper rifle, shotgun, and assault rifle, but the results remained the same.

After spamming the bullets, the youtuber concluded that Peely’s head is genuinely invincible inside vehicles. In the comments, several loopers agreed that Peely’s hitbox is unusual and always causes problems when aiming for a headshot. This rarity makes players consider Peely a pay-to-win outfit, because missing the sniper shot due to this glitch gives you an advantage.

oml, agent peely’s hitbox is already bad enough, but this glitch makes it so much worse… >:O #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/pHBXy1ADts — FlamedEzra (@FlamedEzra) February 23, 2020

