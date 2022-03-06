Former WWE wrestler would debut today at AEW Revolution

Knowing where the WWE fighters who were fired in 2021 will end up is one of the WWE news that most interests fans and now the new rumor of a fighter appearing tonight on the AEW Revolution show has been revealed.

Former WWE wrestler who was champion could debut tonight at AEW Revolution

One of the last fighters fired by WWE could make his AEW debut tonight at the AEW Revolution PPV as indicated by Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful page.

The report notes that as of Saturday, the idea is that SW3RVE debuts on Sunday, but it’s unclear exactly what he would do on the show. SW3RVE is former WWE star Isaiah “Swerve” Scott of Hit Row. He was part of the group of names fired by WWE in November.

SW3RVE’s name has been rumored to be tied to AEW for weeks and it looks like fans will be able to see it in a matter of hours.

Tony Khan already mentioned in his press conference before tonight’s PPV that the company’s idea was for new stories to start from this Sunday and this could be the beginning for SW3RVE within the company. Now it remains to be seen who will be the fighter’s first rival in Tony Khan’s company.

Nor has anything been mentioned about the rest of the Hit Row group that seem to be of no interest to AEW at the moment.

