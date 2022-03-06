former WWE superstar would debut at AEW Revolution 2022 » TurnHeelWrestling

AEW Revolution 2022 could feature the debut of a former WWE Superstar.

This Sunday, All Elite Wrestling will celebrate the first PPV of the year, Revolution. This event has a card full of fights that are highly anticipated, with the main event being the fight between ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship at stake. However, the PPVs of Tony Khan’s company usually have an important debut or return, and in Revolution it could happen again.

As reported by Fightful Select, Shane Strickland (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in WWE) could make his debut in Tony Khan’s company in AEW Revolution 2022. Strickland was this Saturday at the concert organized by AEW in Orlando. All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to debut imminently, and the plan is for him to do so tomorrow during the PPV, although the role he would have in it has not been revealed.

Shane Strickland was fired by WWE in the month of November 2021, and since then he has been participating in some independent promotions in the United States. If he debuts in AEW Revolution, we will see what role is given to the former leader of the Hitrow faction in WWE.

Remember to consult TurnHeelWrestling to keep up to date with the latest news about WWE, AEW and other companies of Pro Wrestlingas well as everything related to UFC, Bellator and ONE in our dedicated section. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any of the news: TwitterFacebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.