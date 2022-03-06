For the love of her son, Kourtney Kardashian breaks her vegan diet | Photo: Special

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney Kardashian breaks her vegan diet for love of her sonand she is very proud to show the photograph of what she has cooked and it is a whole dish that includes chicken.

Kourtney Kardashian leads a healthy lifestyle, does not eat animals, but this time she has made an exception for his son Reign Aston Disick seven-year-old who has surprised his mother by cooking like a pro.

Khloé and Kim Kardashian’s sister has three children from her relationship with Scott Disick, their names are 12-year-old Mason Dash Disick, 9-year-old Penelope Scotland Disick and the youngest Reign Aston.

As a proud mother, Kourtney Kardashian, who has turned 42 years old in April 2021, shares on social networks the delicious ramen that his youngest son has prepareda dish of envy because it looks very rich.

And how to say no to your son, because while they play restaurant Reign Aston has told the American businesswoman that she should eat everything for a simple reason: “it’s business” and Kourtney Kardashian has only had to try everything.

In the image that the also sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner shares in Instagram you can see a bowl with ramen noodles and broth and above several pieces of chicken sautéed in the pan, worthy of any renowned chef.

As if that were not enough, you can see the sophisticated finish with a little sprinkled sesame above, without a doubt a recipe that is the healthiest, includes several food groups and is a dish approved by Kourtney Kardashian.

“My son made this, I don’t eat chicken but he said it’s business,” writes Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram.

Who does not identify with Kourtney Kardashian, who for the love of children does even what she does not, the future wife of Travis Barker has eaten chicken and has broken her vegan diet and in I am Carmine we love these little details that make us know a little more about celebrities.