Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz in one day has already done more in America than Santiago Solari

Fernando Ortiz still hasn’t made his debut with America and he’s been doing more than Solari

March 04, 2022 12:18 p.m.

America wants to turn the page after exiting Santiago Solari and for this he temporarily appointed Ferdinand Ortiz as the one in charge of commanding the azulcrema painting. Although he will only have two days of training, Tano Ortiz has already done more than Solari.

El Indiecito arrived with the idea of ​​removing elements from the basic forces, but only santiago naveda took the big leap, now Ferdinand Ortizbeing the coach of the U-20, is clear that the best way to implant the Americanist essence is with players from the youth academy.

“Yes, I know everyone (U20 players) and I know the quality there is. I am one of the coaches who likes to debut playersif I consider that they are going to play, that is how it will be, ”he clarified at a press conference Fernando Ortiz.

Which U-20 players would make their debut in America?

According to journalist Jonatan Peña, Ferdinand Ortiz it is clear that the new blood is going to come in handy for America and emilio laraa player who has already been in the first team, would be ready to play, as well as Karel Campos He would have minutes against Monterrey.

