Fans of Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker go wild when he posts and deletes a ‘photo of someone’s camel toe’

Fans of KOURTNEY Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker went wild when he posted and deleted an alleged “camel toe photo of someone” on social media.

Travis, 46, reportedly had an epic “Instagram glitch” with a story that allegedly had to be removed.

5

In the short video, TikToker claimed that he “saw something that wasn’t meant to be posted.”

Kourtney’s fiancé reportedly “uploaded a photo on her Instagram Stories and promptly deleted it.”

The TikToker then shared a censored version of the screenshot she took.

She claimed, “I’m blocking it, but he definitely posted a picture of someone’s camel toe.”

TO Twitter user He also stated, “Travis Barker posting a camel toe on his Instagram is f*cking weird.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans went wild in the comments section when they found out about the rocker’s naughty photo.

Most read in Entertainment

One fan said, “I mean I love them and stuff, but honestly, they could tone down the PDA a bit.”

Another fan wrote, “I’ve seen it on your story too,” along with a laughing emoji.

A third fan added: “Why did you block it? Boo!”

A fourth person chimed in: “Send me the photo!”

One commenter added: “It’s so fucking funny!”

The Blink-182 drummer shares daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 46.

Kourtney is the mother of three children: Mason, 12; Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with her ex Scott Disick, 38.

Travis asked E! star to marry him in October 2021.

After months of countless rumours, fans believed the reality star is pregnant and possibly expecting her rocker fiancé’s child.

COVERING UP?

Recently, the KUWTK star took a bathroom selfie, in which she was covered in a baggy hoodie and long coat.

She also had a black baseball cap under her black hoodie.

Kourtney’s bundling has continued to fuel fan speculation that she could be pregnant.

BABY RUMORS

In January, a TikTok user discovered that she keeps sharing photos of a sequined avocado bag she had received.

The reality star recorded the bag in front of her fireplace and also held the accessory.

Another TikToker noted that a baby is the size of an avocado at 16 weeks.

Kourtney has done little to squash her fans’ baby theories as she continues to indulge in bizarre snacks like heart-shaped vegan waffles and a heart-shaped pizza with extra toppings.

5

5

5