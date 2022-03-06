Fans expose the player who caused the departures of Solari and Adame

America is going through one of its worst crises in years, to the point that the results already cost Santiago Solari his job as coach and Gilberto Adame also resigned as an institutional assistant, but when everyone thought that the departures occurred as a result of the bad tournament, on social networks fans exposed the player who started with all this cleanwhich seems to bring more consequences.

It should be remembered that the entire project fell apart after the Eagles 1-1 against Gallos de Querétaro at the Azteca Stadium. When it seemed that those from Coapa were left with the triumph, Luis Fuentes committed a clear penalty that was sanctioned and that in the end generated the tie of the visit.

Several Americanist accounts and followers showed their thanks to the experienced left back for having provoked the whole wave of decisions in the nest in the last hours, and that could well culminate with the March of Santiago Baños.

“It all started with you, Luis. Solari is gone, Adame is gone and Baños continues“; “Luis Fuentes committing a penalty at 95+ could end up running the entire ilk of Club America. The real clean. Americanism in vein“; “He was in charge of running Solari and now in the same combo Baños is about to leave too. Don Luis Fuentes, for me, already a history of the Club“, are some of the tweets that became a trend.

What is coming for America in the future?

In addition to the search for the new coach, the high command of Club America can carry out a total restructuring, from administrative to sports. For now, they are all being evaluated and the most important announcements would arrive in the summer, but a decision is not ruled out in the coming days.

