F1 2022: Mazepin and his bitter farewell message

TO dislike. this morning, Hass has notified the world that it breaks relations with the Russian pilot Nikita Mazepin and with Uralkaliits main sponsor, a decision that the Moscow driver did not like at all.

The Russian has paid the armed conflict what are they holding Russia and Ukraine. A war that has the whole world on edge and has caused many Russian athletes and teams have been excluded of international competitions.

Mazepin will not be able to be behind the wheel of the VF-22 and that, obviously, has made him feel terrible. In a statement that he has posted on social networks, she vents about what happened. “Dear fans and followers, I’m very disappointed for hearing that my F1 contract is up. Although I understand the difficulties, there was the decision of the FIA. My willingness to accept the proposed conditions to continue was completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step.. For those who have tried to understand me, I dedicate my eternal gratitude. I have valued my time F1 and I hope that together we can have better times. I will say something more in the next few days”, he has riveted.

An uncertain future

Now it remains to be seen who will occupy the seat that he has left free in Haas. As for the future of Mazepin, it should be noted that the 23-year-old driver is very touched in the face of being able to return to F1 one dayAlthough he has his father’s money… Nikita didn’t do very well last year. Stay last. Didn’t add a single point. He did not even have the consolation of being able to win his partner Mike Schumacherwhich surpassed him in 2021 and with whom he had quite a few frictions on the track and off the circuits.

