F1 2022: Haas fires Nikita Mazepin and Russian F1 sponsor as effect of war in Ukraine

TOIn the end, what was seen to come happened. Hass I decided to fire Nikita Mazepin. The war unleashed by Russia (and which has led to its invasion of Ukraine) has weighed on the decision of the American squad to dispense with a controversial pilot, who leaves through the back door after having starred in very few things to highlight on the track .

The squire who leads Guenther Steiner has communicated its decision through a succinct message published on social networks. “Haas F1 Team has chosen to terminate with immediate effect with the sponsor of Uralkali and the contract of the pilot Nikita Mazepin. As part of the F1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and we wish for a peaceful way to resolve the conflict.”

Chronology of events

This week, the FIA ​​had allowed him to run in this 2022 season, despite the IOC had urged him to expel Russian pilots from international competitions. Mind you, Motorsport UK had made it clear that Mazepin will not be able to run the British Grand Prix. And to all this, F1 had already definitively broken with Russia when it came to canceling its events in the near future.

As it was, it seemed that Nikita’s future was seriously compromised. Has even been insulted and, with the war between Russia and the Ukraine, he had it really bad. He had a hard time getting behind the wheel of the VF-22. In the end, Haas has opted for the logical route. get rid of partner Mike Schumacher and forget about the sponsorship of the company Dmitry, Uralkali. Let’s not forget that the Muscovite is a paid pilot. In fact, the situation of this team, which started in F1 in 2016, is delicate in the economic aspect. We will have to see how they find money without already having the financial support of the Russian company.

The Mazepin Substitute

Now Haas is forced to find a replacement for Mazepin. For that free seat they have sounded loud Peter Fittipaldi (reserve driver of the US team) and Antonio Giovinazzi (belongs to Ferrari, ex Alfa Romeo F1 and now with Dragon Penske in Formula E). The Brazilian is the one who seems to be better placed.Steiner claimed that he was the team’s first choice in case Mazepin left.

Haas will soon make a decision on who will fill the free seat, since the F1 World Championship is about to start. The 20th of March will be the first race in Bahrin. Before that, the official pre-season test will be carried out at the Sakhir circuit (it is the second round of winter tests after the one carried out in Barcelona). They will be from the 10th to the 12th of this month.

Other punishments from F1 to Russia for the war against Ukraine

The Formula 1 has severed all relations with Russia. The highest category of motorsport canceled the Russian Grand Prix (to be held in Sochi), despite having a contract until 2025 and with a change of venue (from Sochi to Saint Petersburg) on ​​the horizon.

