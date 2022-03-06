Exatlón México: Mati Álvarez gets fed up with the Reds and betrays them

The exathlon Mexico All Star is living its best chapters by having the best athletes among its ranks, but the hunger to win the circuits has made the Scarlet team totally fragmented and as well as Mati Álvarez gets fed up with the Reds and betrays them live.

The Blues will have one of their own in the Elimination Duel, but they also have a Red to compete for their place in the exathlon Mexico; but, according to the spoilers, the third Game for Permanence will also be taken by the Celestes, so a Scarlet will be playing for its duration in the All Star.

Related news

Some users have said that the Red team is completely fragmented since according to the trailer for Elimination Sunday, Mati Alvarez He said that he didn’t want to be with the Scarlets, after his fight with Ana Lago, who told Pulido that the Terminator makes faces at him and that she doesn’t want to be an ass… with her.

How was Mati Álvarez’s betrayal with the Reds?

The betrayal of Mati Álvarez It is part of a problem that the Scarlet team is experiencing, mainly between Termiantor with Ana Lago, who everything seems to indicate that Ave Fénix will be eliminated on Elimination Sunday.

According to Sunday’s preview, Mati tells the cameras exathlon Mexico, that she didn’t want to be with her team because she didn’t even want to be with them. It should be remembered that the Blues lost the Game for Permanence last Thursday, and it was there that despite the Red victory, the Scarlets continued to see each other crestfallen and separated, since each one was on their side and very dispersed.

In fact, Mati said that Ana Lago did not exist for her after the ceremony, where Zudikey said that the Reds were a very united team, contrary to what has been seen in the program, since in a clip that the production uploaded, you can see as it is that Terminator is with the Gazelle and Ave Fénix with Nataly.

Another factor by which they say that Alvarez betrayed the Redsis that Golden Champion revealed from the beginning that she was going to win, that was her last objective, so the Terminator’s ambitions are clear, and she will not care if she has to eliminate one of her own.

You can also see how the most winning of the exathlon Mexicowhen making peace with Evelyn Guijarro, it can be speculated that he has revealed the problems of his team, so the information of the little hairs that the Reds are experiencing, are issued by the Terminator.

What would happen if Zudikey got out?

Javi Márquez made an analysis in the event that Zudikey came out of the exathlon Mexicosince the main affected would obviously be Pato Araujo, since the soccer player is very close to his wife, and in almost being eliminated, Captain Courage would suffer a lot and his performance in the All Star would also be greatly affected.

AC