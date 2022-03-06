Exatlón México: All this will happen on Sunday of ELIMINATION this March 6

It’s here! The Exathlon Mexico All Star will end its fifth week this 6th of March at night, it has been an interesting sports competition between the best athletes in its history, seasoned with controversial episodes and this time we will tell you everything that will happen on the next elimination sunday.

At the moment the blues have lost three members (Marysol Cortés, Ernesto Cázares and Ximena Duggan) while the reds have only said goodbye to Heber Gallegos, however, the spoilers indicate that again a scarlet will say goodbye to the beaches of the Dominican Republic this Sunday.

According to the Cosmic Wizard channel, the blues will win the third battle for survivalso the decisive duels would be played between Ana Lago, Heliud Pulido and Doris del Moraleven though the gymnast will be the one to leave the reality show after not having found his best level due to a knee injury.

It is important to note that the production recently made the decision to face athletes of one color and then the opposite, but due to complaints from fans on social networks, it was determined that mixed duels would be held.

Ana Lago would leave after having starred in a strong discussion with Mati Álvarez and it is hoped that the conflicts between the red team can be resolved soon.

Also, it was recently revealed that the sixth season of Exatlón México will end until Mayso it is speculated that athletes like Ximena Duggan, Daniel Corral and Antonio González They will return to sports competition.

Who will win the fourth gold shirt of the Exatlón México All Star?

On the other hand, in the next few hours the fourth gold shirt of the Exatlón México All Stara garment that recognizes the best contender of the week and that provides important benefits such as a video call, an extra life in an elimination duel and the possibility of repeating a lost battle, among others.

For now this award It has only been granted to three people: Mati Álvarez, Aristeo Cázares and David Juárez and according to the Analista TV channel, the golden shirt will return to the power of the reds through Nataly Gutiérrezone of the most outstanding participants of the fifth and sixth seasons of the program.

However, it will be necessary to check all the information mentioned above by the Azteca UNO signal from Monday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

