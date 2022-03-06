Exatlón All Star: this was the complete fight between Mati Álvarez and Ana Lago that fractured the red team

Exathlon All Star has become quite a challenge Anne Lakebeyond the difficult competition that is taking place between the best athletes in the history of reality, the gymnast is not having a good time and the fight with Mati Alvarez it only made things worse.

Despite the fact that the red team started out being much superior to the blue team and that they have even managed to eliminate 3 of its members, they have not had a good week, especially after the expulsion of Heber Gallegos, which was a very strong emotional blow for the reds.

Now it is more and more noticeable how the red team is fracturing and it is that the fight between Mati and Anne Lake it only made it clearer that they cannot agree on who will face the circuits during the most important challenges of the competition.

From the beginning of the competition it was commented that the war of egos was going to be a very important point that would play against the red team because in the Titans vs Heroes edition of exathlon Mexico saw a red team that did not agree on anything, especially in terms of eliminations, and that is precisely what is happening now.

“I said: well let Ana pass, because she always keeps saying, they are shots from the first season, I’m good at them, that is, I’m not anymore, and if she keeps saying, pass your… Ah it’s done the victim” Mati Álvarez

For your part Anne Lake He tried to take out all his frustration with Nataly, but ended up moving away from his teammates. Instead, she approached Javier to ask him for a hug and confessed that she was very upset.