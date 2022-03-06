Ephemeris February 23: What happened in the world on a day like today? | Culture

On a February 23, but in 1903, Cuba leases the Guantánamo Bay area in perpetuity to the United States in exchange for recognition of sovereignty over the area.

1455.- The German Johannes Gutenberginventor of the printing press, completes the printing of the Bible in mobile characters in Mainz.

1739.- The English highwayman Dick Turpin he is identified from the recognition of his handwriting on a letter by an old master.

1765.- British chemist and physicist Henry Cavendish discovers hydrogen, the lightest of known gases.

1775.- The Barber of Seville, the comedy by French playwright Pierre-Augustin de Beaumarchais, opens in Paris.

1822.- The Chilean soldier Vicente Benavides, leader of the royalist guerrilla, is executed in the city of Santiago.

1836.- The Battle of El Álamo begins, which pitted the Mexican army against a militia made up of American settlers in favor of the Republic of Texas.

1854.- The Orange Free State (South Africa) officially gains independence after signing the Treaty of Bloemfontein with the British.

1882.- The Mexican National Bank begins to operate to the public.

1886.- American inventor and engineer Charles Martin Hall produces the first samples of aluminum obtained by electrolytic method.

1893.- The German engineer Rudolf Diesel obtains the patent for the diesel engine, which uses diesel as fuel instead of gasoline.

1904.- Representatives of Japan and Korea finalize the negotiations on the treaty that turns the second into a protectorate of the first.

1918.- The Red Army, origin of the armed forces of the USSR, begins a massive recruitment in Petrograd and Moscow to fight the German imperial troops.

1920.- Marconi Station in Chelmsford begins the first radio broadcasts in the United Kingdom with musical programming.

1930.- A revolutionary movement overthrows the government of Horacio Vásquez in the Dominican Republic and facilitates the rise to power of Rafael Trujillo.

1934.- Leopold III is crowned King of Belgiumafter the accidental death of his father, Albert I, while climbing a mountain.

[1945-Photographer Joe Rosenthal takes the popular snapshot of the raising of the American flag on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II.

1958.- The Cuban guerrilla, led by Fidel Castrokidnaps the Argentine racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio, five times world champion, in Havana, although he is released 28 hours later.

1966.- The member of the Salah Jadid Arab Socialist Baath Party leads a coup in Syria that overthrows the government of General Amin al-Hafiz.

1970.- Guyanese territorylocated on the north coast of South America and independent since 1966, is officially proclaimed the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

1981.- An attempted coup d’état takes place in Spain: 200 civil guards break into the Congress of Deputies and they keep the deputies kidnapped for more than 20 hours.

1982.- Greenland, an autonomous territory belonging to Denmark, decides in a referendum to abandon the European Economic Community (EEC).

1989.- Algeria adoptsin a referendum, a new Constitution that accepts political pluralism.

1991.- The Thai army overthrows the prime minister, Chatichai Choonhavanand suspends all constitutional guarantees.

1994.- The Duma of the Russian Federation grants amnesty for members of the government and the KGB who participated in the 1991 coup attempt, when they briefly deposed President Gorbachev and attempted to seize power.

1997.- Scottish scientists report the cloning of a sheep called ‘Dolly’ from an adult cell of its species in July 1996.

2010.- Cuban dissident Orlando Zapata dies in a Havana hospital after 86 days on a hunger strike in prison.

2016.- WikiLeaks reveals that the US NSA spied on world leaders such as the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon.

BIRTHS

1934.- Augusto Algueró, Spanish composer.

1940.- Peter FondaAmerican actor.

1944.- Johnny Winter, American blues and rock guitarist.

1946.- Rusty Young, American guitarist, vocalist and composer.

1958.- David Sylvian, British singer, musician and composer.

1960.- Naruhito, Emperor of Japan.

1975.- Natalia Verbeke, Argentine actress nationalized Spanish.

1983.- Emily Blunt, British-American actress.

DEATHS

1821.- John KeatsEnglish poet.

1934.- Edward Elgar, British composer.

1955.- Paul Claudel, French poet and playwright.

1965.- Stan Laurel, “El Flaco”, American comic actor.

1987.- José Afonso, Portuguese singer.

1990.- JI know Napoleon Duarteformer president of El Salvador.

2014.- Alice Herz-Sommer, Czech pianist, the oldest survivor of the Holocaust.

2017.- Leon Ware, American composer, producer and singer.

2018.- Lewis Gilbertt, British film director.