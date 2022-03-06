Edward Norton: the reasons why Hollywood “discarded” one of its greatest promises

Edward Norton could be one of his classic characters: After becoming the great promise of Hollywood with his sublime role of a murderous altar boy with a severe problem of split personality and reaching the top in just over three years, he preferred to skip center stage. While his fame as an incorrigible grew and several pointed to his enormous ego and his mania for intervening in the scripts as the reason for the end of his career, Norton chose the roles that interested him while preparing his big comeback with a film written, directed and starring him. Insufferable or meticulous? Arrogant or obsessive? Who is actually Edward Norton?

Edward Harrison Norton was born on August 18, 1969 in Boston, Massachusetts, but grew up in the Maryland city of Columbia. Son of an English teacher and an environmental lawyer and conservationist, he inherited from his parents his passion for letters and his constant militancy for the care of the planet. His maternal grandfather was also central to his life: James Rouse, a famous architect and real estate developer, encouraged him to travel to Japan after earning a BA in History from Yale University to serve as an advisor to the Enterprise Foundation, a family company. that built decent, affordable housing for low-income families. The experience ended when Norton decided that he finally wanted to dedicate himself fully to being an actor and live in New York.

Installed in the “city that does not sleep”, Norton managed to get on stage as part of the Signature Players theater group. He was 26 years old when he found out about auditioning for the naked truth. Leonardo DiCaprio had already rejected the role and Richard Gere, the film’s protagonist, was beginning to get tired of waiting for the right person to appear to play Aaron Stampler, an altar boy with psychiatric problems accused of violently murdering an archbishop. As Norton himself recalled in the framework of the 35th Casting Society Artios awards ceremony, He sent a fax to Deborah Aquila, casting director, begging her to let him do the casting and explaining that “he was” the person they were looking for. What happened next explains, in large part, the future of the actor.

Norton, one of 200 applicants, never gave his name at the audition. Instead, he went into one of the rooms on the set and sat on the floor. Aquila sat across from him, who wordlessly put himself in Stampler’s shoes. The recording of that test, which earned him the role that put him on the main stage in Hollywood, circulated before the film and caused such an impact that he immediately dropped the promise sign and became one of the most versatile actors in the industry. industry: it was Holden in They all say I love you, by Woody Allen (1996); worked with Milos Forman on Larry Flint, the name of the scandal (nineteen ninety six); gained muscle and transformed into a violent skinhead in America X (1998) and then got rid of it to become the narrator of The fight Club (1999), where he worked under David Fincher alongside Brad Pitt. She also had the pleasure of sharing a set with Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando in a master stroke (2001). At 30 years old, Norton already had a Golden Globe, two Oscar nominations for supporting actor and the poster for “best actor of his generation” .

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in Fight Club

Although the industry seems to have turned its back on him as his fame as a “conflictive” gained ground, the actor never stopped working. Thus, he was part of the cast of Frida (2002), Red Dragon (2002), the big hit (2004) and the kingdom of heaven (2005). He also gave voice to various animated characters -in Isle of Dogs (2018) and The sausage party (2016)-, participated in some chapters of The Simpsons and under the orders of directors such as Spike Lee in 25 hours (2005) Wes Anderson in MoonriseKindom (2012) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2013) and Alejandro Iñárritu in Birdman (2014), a film that earned him a new Oscar nomination.

Michael Keaton and Edward Norton in Birdman THE NATION

His eternal perfectionism and his desire to encompass much more than the role of the actor led him to dream big: in 1999, a year before the premiere of his first film as a director –divine temptations (2000)- was dazzled with Brooklyn Orphans, the novel by Jonathan Lethem that tells the story of a private investigator with Tourette syndrome. The text, despite his enthusiasm, was kept in a drawer: his ambition to adapt it, direct it and star in it were too much for his young 30 years.

So Norton focused on choosing his film projects well and dedicating the rest of his time to other matters: he traveled, created the production company with his brother Class 5 Films, became involved in various environmental and social causes including creating an organization that raises money for charity and teamed up with poet Daniel Nadler and Facebook investor Jim Breyer to start and fund EDO, a startup company designed to measure the effectiveness of television ads in real time.

Norton’s ego issues and obsession left their mark on many workers in the industry. The first to collide with him was Tony Kaye, director of America X. When the film was finished, the production company was dissatisfied with the editing and allowed the actor to get his hands on the final edition. The result was a longer film that focused much more on Norton’s character. . Kaye’s fury was such that she tried to erase his name from the credits and replace him with Humpty Dumpty – a child character described as “clumsy and small” – but they would not let him; she also started a lawsuit that ended in nothing.

Edward Norton in American History X, the film that earned him a strong fight with director Tony Kaye Archive

Norton also had problems with Paramount. In 1995 the production company offered him a contract for three films, but after filming a master strokeEvery time a new script came his way, he systematically rejected it. The dispute lasted eight years, until with the threat of taking it to court he agreed to work in The master scam (2003). According to a note published in Vanity Fair, The actor not only refused to promote the film, but also when the producer sent gifts to the entire cast, Norton returned it with a strong message: “Give this to someone you like. Or, rather, someone who likes you.” .

Perhaps the conflict that attracted the most press was the one he starred in with Marvel. Fascinated by the character, Norton agreed in 2008 to star in Hulk, the incredible man, and set a condition that the studio accepted: having the opportunity to participate in the script. At first the relationship with the director, Louis Leterrier, was good, but then everything changed: at the time of editing, Marvel’s intention to make a film with less dialogue and more action -more commercial- collided with Norton’s version , a darker film, in the style of Batman by Christopher Nolan, with deeper dialogues and a more psychological construction of his characters.

Edward Norton in Hulk

The conflict escalated to such a point that the dialogue was interrupted. Norton again was reluctant to promote the film. In 2010, two years after the premiere, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, removed him from the cast of The Avengers and issued a statement in which he implied that the actor was problematic. In an interview with the New York Times, Norton lowered the price of the dispute, spoke of the statement as “a cheap blow”, assured that the thematic level of The Avengers It wasn’t something he wanted to spend his time on. .

Ever since he played Aaron Stampler, Norton got his hands on as much of the script as he could. He gave the murderer of the altar boy, among other things, his characteristic stutter; to his character final bet, who originally smoked, took away the vice. with the script of Frida He also had to do with it: his then partner, Salma Hayek, asked him to rewrite the plot, dissatisfied with the result; Norton agreed, although due to a dispute with the Writers Guild he does not appear in the credits. This is how he came, also and after 20 years, to the perfect script to face his dream: in 2019 he premiered as a screenwriter, director and actor at last Brooklyn Orphans.

Brooklyn Orphans

According to an interview he gave to GQ magazine, the film was possible thanks to his obsession and perseverance: “These are the exact words to talk about my participation in this story.” Why did it take so long? “ At first I wanted to do it right or not do it; I was not convinced by the first draft, I put it aside. Then I went back to work on it, but ran into the classic blank page syndrome ”, he explained. After a time of abandonment, a friend motivated him not only to follow her, but to think about directing her. Faced with the actor’s doubts, he insisted: “You know this story like no one else, you are the ideal person to do it.” “I realized that he was right. Now I am glad that he insisted so much, ”he revealed.

Reluctant to show his intimacy in public, Norton is known to have been a boyfriend of Salma Hayek, who also had a relationship with Courtney Love – whom he defended with a memorable letter from a critic who attacked her following a documentary about her ex, Kurt Cobain-, and that he married film producer Shauna Robertson, with whom he has a son.

Norton and his wife, Shauna Robertson, in 2019 Agencies