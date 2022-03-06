“Don’t look at my baby.” Jennifer Lawrence does not want to show her son

In the world of celebrities, few things are kept hidden. At least, the artists, who have greater recognition in the show. And it is that they are generally besieged by the press. There’s a reason tabloids and pop culture are so entrenched, the public wants it that way. These same users or consumers have been in charge of giving a privileged place to each popular character. Be that as it may, it seems that this time the public will be left wanting to know more, because Jennifer Lawrence does not want to show her son. We tell you what she said she and some interesting details.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney began their relationship in June 2018. He is the director of the Gladstone gallery in New York, with a degree in art history from New York University. Just 8 months after starting their courtship, they got engaged. And they said “yes I do” in October 2019. Now, in September 2021, the actress appeared on the program ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and bragged about her pregnancy. “I had a lot of sex (during the pandemic)” she said amidst a sea of ​​laughter.

The truth is that, even with this great news, he did not give in to media pressure to talk more about his private life. If anything has characterized her in recent years, it is her reserved attitude. In this sense, she welcomed her firstborn and not much is known about it.

Jennifer Lawrence will keep her son off camera

Jen’s last pregnant appearance was in December 2021, at the premiere of the movie ‘Don’t look up’. She had a really prominent outline, because she was only a few weeks away from her due date. At that time, she was asked some questions about his situation and she only said: “All my instincts want to protect his (the baby’s) privacy for the rest of his life, as much as possible.” Hermeticism with her family seems to have become entrenched during those months of gestation.

He also commented on something similar during his interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine. “My gut tells me to protect his privacy for the rest of his life, or as long as I can.” In the same way, she alluded to his work life: “I don’t want anyone to know anything about his existence, and I feel that it starts with not including my baby in part of my work.” Given the circumstances, all that is known is that the baby was born between the first and second week of February.

It is known that he was born because a newspaper did an exhaustive search in Los Angeles County. So he confirmed his arrival in this world, but without saying the exact date. Neither their sex or name is known. Despite the fact that many have tried to contact her to receive some information, her agents have steadfastly refused to say anything. And, according to sources close to her, she and her husband are confident in their decision to keep the baby away from her.

Congratulations to the new parents! Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney will surely do very well in their work.