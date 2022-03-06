DL Hughley says Kanye West’s ‘bullying’ of Kim Kardashian is not funny and unacceptable

Kim Kardashian may be legally single from Kanye West, now known as Ye, but according to comedian DL Hugley, that may not stop West from trying to win her back. Over the past year, West has gone to great lengths to try and stop the divorce to no avail. Once Kardashian went public with her relationship with Pete Davidson, West’s antics took a turn for the worse. Hughley says that West’s behavior is dangerous.

DL Hughley says Kanye West is stalking Kim Kardashian

West has been doing everything he can to get Kardashian’s attention since she first filed for divorce in February 2021. He has made it clear on multiple occasions that he didn’t want their marriage to end. West has spoken about it in interviews, posted messages on social media and been publicly pleased that Kardashian is taking him back. But Huhgley says he’s taken things too far lately with his increased competition for Kardashian’s affections.

“I think I’ve seen too many times when things like this happen and you don’t believe a woman or someone. And then things escalate,” Hughley said in a recent interview with Vlad TV. “He is stalking her. You may think he is cute. If he was my daughter, he would do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think you can’t write a beat that’s good enough to do these things. And society laughs because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing him a… all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’”

He also points out that West’s actions have an adverse effect on what he intends to do. West was upset that Kardashian moved on to Pete Davidson, even though he has publicly dated several women since they split. Hughley says West is pushing Kardashian further away.

“[The] difference between the [West] and a restraining order is like 20 hits and a couple hundred million dollars,” adding West’s threats to Davidson and him “threatening the guy that’s fucking your wife, all he’s going to do is fuck her harder.” .

Kim Kardashian says her ex’s behavior has caused her emotional distress

Initially, Kardashian did not respond to West’s behavior. But after months of her tirades on social media and airing her family drama, she had had enough. She posted a statement on an Instagram story explaining that she simply wanted to co-parent peacefully and that West’s actions were causing more harm to her four children. But when that didn’t work, she pleaded with a judge to intervene.

“Since filing for divorce, Mr. West has, by his actions, made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship has ended,” The Root reports that his statement to the judge was read in part. “Mr. West has spread the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting on social media, causing emotional distress. Terminating the marital status should help Mr. West accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and move forward on a better path that will help raise the parties’ children peacefully.”

As a result, she asked the judge to declare her legally single. In her eyes, she would allow her and her family to begin the real process of moving on. Additionally, she says that she was emotionally scarred by West’s actions.

“I really want to get divorced. I asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he hasn’t,” Kardashian said in the legal papers. “Kanye has been posting a lot of misinformation about our private family matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress. I believe that the termination of our marital status by the court will help Kanye accept that our marriage relationship is over and move forward on a better path that will help us raise our children peacefully.”

How the reality star feels now that she has been declared legally single

A judge heard Kardashian’s screams and granted her sentence. She is now no longer Mrs. West, and she reportedly couldn’t be happier to start putting the ordeal behind her.

“Kim is so relieved now that she has been declared legally single,” a source said. ME! News. “She is very happy and feels that she is one step closer to regaining her independence and being able to move on with her life.”

The source added of the SKIMS founder: “She hopes the rest of the divorce proceedings will be amicable and that she and Kanye can get through it peacefully,” and that she just “wishes only the best” for her ex.

