DL Hughley says Kanye West’s ‘bullying’ of Kim Kardashian is not funny and unacceptable

Kim Kardashian may be legally single from Kanye West, now known as Ye, but according to comedian DL Hugley, that may not stop West from trying to win her back. Over the past year, West has gone to great lengths to try and stop the divorce to no avail. Once Kardashian went public with her relationship with Pete Davidson, West’s antics took a turn for the worse. Hughley says that West’s behavior is dangerous.

DL Hughley says Kanye West is stalking Kim Kardashian

West has been doing everything he can to get Kardashian’s attention since she first filed for divorce in February 2021. He has made it clear on multiple occasions that he didn’t want their marriage to end. West has spoken about it in interviews, posted messages on social media and been publicly pleased that Kardashian is taking him back. But Huhgley says he’s taken things too far lately with his increased competition for Kardashian’s affections.

