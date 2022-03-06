Diabetes: the natural supplement that lowers blood sugar levels after meals by almost 30%

Diabetes is a chronic pathology in which blood sugar levels can rise considerably and represent a danger to the patient’s health. This is due to a poor production of insulin, whose main function is to regulate glucose. In both type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetesthe diet will play a fundamental role and its work can be enhanced with a natural supplement effective: clove

According to relevant research, a natural supplement such as cloves can significantly reduce blood glucose levels. These dried flowers have been used in alternative medicine for centuries, but in recent months one of their primary functions related to diabetes. Consequently, a clove extract contains gallic, chlorogenic, catechin, quercetin and eugenol acids, components that benefit health in different aspects.

In the trial, workers looked at 13 healthy volunteers between the ages of 25 and 35 and divided them into two groups, based on blood sugar levels after a meal. The results of the study determined that after consuming the natural supplementpeople with levels of diabetes and type 2 diabetes showed a decrease in blood sugar values.

Thus, expanding on the conclusions, the scholars stated that clove extract can maintain normal blood sugar levels throughout the day in people with prediabetes. While those with diabetes may have low blood glucose values ​​after consuming the natural supplement.

Photo: Pixabay

Therefore, patients with diabetes type 1 and type 2 diabetes will find in this natural supplementl a fundamental ally in the fight against these pathologies. Therefore, specialists suggest consuming clove in the form of an infusion, after having lunch or dinner.