Diabetes: the natural supplement that lowers blood sugar levels after meals by almost 30%

Diabetes is a chronic pathology in which blood sugar levels can rise considerably and represent a danger to the patient’s health. This is due to a poor production of insulin, whose main function is to regulate glucose. In both type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetesthe diet will play a fundamental role and its work can be enhanced with a natural supplement effective: clove

According to relevant research, a natural supplement such as cloves can significantly reduce blood glucose levels. These dried flowers have been used in alternative medicine for centuries, but in recent months one of their primary functions related to diabetes. Consequently, a clove extract contains gallic, chlorogenic, catechin, quercetin and eugenol acids, components that benefit health in different aspects.

