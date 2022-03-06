Denzel Washington: I’m still learning as a director

While preparing to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” a bittersweet love story that opens on Christmas Day, Denzel Washington says he took a “master class.”

The class consisted of starring in a film directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (“The tragedy of Macbeth”), which opens the same day. “I steal from the best,” Washington says with a smile.

As an actor, Washington has some 60 films to his credit, plus two Oscars, and at 66, he is universally considered one of the greats of all time. As a director, he has just finished his fourth feature film.

“I don’t call myself a director,” he said matter-of-factly in an interview last week. “I am still learning”.

Before “A Journal for Jordan,” based on former New York Times editor Dana Canedy’s book about her fiancé, who fought and died in Iraq, and the journal of life lessons he left behind for his son, the most recent film that Washington directed was “Fences” (“Barriers”). The 2016 film version of August Wilson’s play starred Washington himself and Viola Davis, who won an Oscar.

Washington also directed himself in his other two feature films: 2007’s “The Great Debaters” and 2002’s “Antwone Fisher.” But he says he prefers stay off screen when at the helm.

“I’d rather not be in the movies,” he said. “In the beginning, it had to do with me being able to raise the money to make them. With ‘Fences’ we had a huge success on stage, so that translated into film. But I enjoy being more behind the scenes.”

Aside from his recent collaboration with Coen, whom he calls “one of the best directors,” Washington said he sought input from other filmmakers he admires.

“I had a wonderful day with Paul Thomas Anderson about a month ago to see how he works,” he said. “And with Steve McQueen I’ve been talking a little bit. I’m learning how to do it, so I’m interested in learning from the best. So, I’ve been talking to the best.”

Michael B. Jordan says he, too, is interested in learning from the best, which is why being coached by Washington was so impactful for him. The actor gives a charismatic performance as Canedy’s fiancé, First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2006 at the age of 48 (Canedy is played by Chanté Adams).

“Being able to work so closely with him was really important,” Jordan said of Washington in an interview. “It was a masterclass, honestly.”

“As an actor, you know, I’m growing up, watching all of his movies, watching his performances, and being curious about his process. I wonder how he rehearses the greatest of all time or how he breaks down his character,” Jordan said. “His perspective of the character is very layered. It went very well, but this is the next level.”

And Jordan said working with Washington was especially valuable given that he himself is about to embark on his own feature debut: he will direct, and star in, “Creed III.”

“Knowing he was going to direct ‘Creed III,’ he took it upon himself to pull me aside many times. I was always like in the back pocket of him, watching and asking questions and him giving me little gems,” Jordan said.

He recounted how Washington asked him one day if he already had an artist for the storyboard. She didn’t have it and didn’t plan to look for it for several months. Within minutes, Washington put him in touch with someone.

“He told me, ‘No, no, get one now,’” Jordan said. “She took his phone and called this guy, Warren Drummond. He told him, ‘Warren, this is D. I’ve got Mike B. here and he’s getting ready to direct Creed III.'” Washington put Jordan on the phone and they soon struck a deal.

“So he’s as generous as that, he was always giving me advice on what to look for because there’s another factor: There aren’t a lot of people who have addressed themselves,” Jordan said. “And that’s what represents a real challenge for me.”

Washington, Jordan says, told him he needed to “identify the few opinions that you’re really going to anchor your choices on, because you’re not going to have time to go back to the monitors every shot and see what you’ve got.”

Washington said the original plan was not for him to lead; he became involved with the project through his producing partner Todd Black 12 years ago, shortly after Canedy wrote his story. The development of the script, written by Virgil Williams, took eight years. When Washington read it, he said, “I’d direct this!” He was drawn to the beauty of the love story: sad, but uplifting.

Jordan, who was also attached to the project for several years before filming, said he found a lot to relate to in a father’s diary for his young son.

“I do a lot of journaling and I think about the legacy all the time,” he said. “And in one day have a family. I think about my time on this Earth and what I do with it.”

Another key reason he stayed on the project as the years went by and his own schedule filled up in Hollywood was Washington. “Having Denzel direct was a dream come true,” he said.

Washington said mentoring was also important to him, starting with a professor of English and drama at Fordham University, Robinson Stone, “one of my first mentors who could see the potential in me.”

“And over the years, I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the greatest filmmakers in history,” he noted. “I try to learn from the best, from Spike (Lee) to Tony Scott, Ridley Scott, Norman Jewison, Richard Attenborough, Jonathan Demme. I take a little bit of all of them and try to apply it to what I’m learning to do.”