DC League of Super Pets: Cast, Release Date, Trailer?

The DC COMICS superhero team, the League of Super-Pets, is getting their own animated movie.

With an all-star cast, Super-Pets will hit screens in 2022.

Who is in the cast?

Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Superdog (Superman’s dog)

Born on May 2, 1972, Dwayne Johnson is an actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler.

Also known by his ring name, The Rock, Johnson is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

Krypto the Superdog belongs to Superman and is noted for his super strength and intelligence.

Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound (Batman’s dog)

Born on July 6, 1979, Kevin Hart is an actor and comedian.

A Philadelphia native, Hart landed his first notable role in the 2001 television series Undeclared.

Ace the Bat-Hound is Gotham’s Batman’s crime-fighting partner.

Vanessa Bayer as PB (Wonder Woman’s pig)

Born on November 14, 1981, Vanessa Bayer is an actress and comedian.

She is recognized for her role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2017 and has appeared in a number of films throughout her career.

PB is a pot-bellied pig who gains the power to grow in scale and becomes Wonder Woman’s personal pet.

Natasha Lyonne as Merton (Flash’s Turtle)

Born on April 4, 1979, Natasha Lyonne is an actress, director, writer and producer.

After landing roles in ’90s movies as a teenager, Lyonne starred in shows like Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll.

Merton is a turtle who gains super speed and becomes the Flash’s pet.

Diego Luna as Chip (Green Lantern’s squirrel)

Born on December 29, 1979, Diego Luna is an actor, singer, director and producer.

He has appeared in a multitude of movies and is known for his starring role in Narcos: Mexico.

Chip is a chipmunk who gains electrical powers and becomes Green Lantern’s pet.

John Krasinski as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman

Born October 20, 1979, John Krasinski is an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter.

Mostly remembered for his portrayal of Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office, Krasinski has received four Emmy Award nominations throughout his career.

Superman is a classic superhero who also goes by Kal-El and Clark Kent.

Originally from the planet Krypton, he has superhuman abilities.

Marc Maron as Lex Luthor

Born on September 27, 1963, Marc Maron is a comedian, podcaster, writer, actor, and musician.

Lex Luthor is a supervillain and the longtime archenemy of Superman.

Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Born on September 2, 1964, Keanu Reeves is an accomplished actor who has starred in a multitude of major motion pictures.

Some of his most notable performances include: The Matrix franchise, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Point Break, and Speed.

Batman is the alter ego of Bruce Wayne, an orphaned billionaire who takes it upon himself to fight crime in Gotham City.

What’s more; Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Jameela Jamil have been cast in currently undisclosed roles.

DC League of Super-Pets is scheduled for release in the United States on May 20, 2022, through Warner Bros. Pictures.

According to the plot synopsis, “When the Justice League is captured by Lex Luthor, Superman’s dog Krypto forms a team of shelter pets who are given superpowers.”

The animation for the film is done through Animal Logic in Vancouver, Canada.

Super-Pets will be available to stream on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical release.

When did the trailer come out?

The film was originally scheduled for a May 2021 release date, but was pushed back due to Reeves starring in The Matrix Resurrections.

Following the throwback, Warner Bros. released the official trailer in November 2021.

A video game based on the film, titled DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, will also be released in May 2022.