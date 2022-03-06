Cruz Azul goes with five casualties against Puebla; Bet on the reinforcements and the quarry

Cruz Azul confirmed five casualties to face Puebla tonight on Matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX; Juan Reynoso will bet on the reinforcements and the quarry.

Cruz Azul will have to play Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Closing Tournament without five of its best menbecause caused sick leave due to injury and restso that John Reynoso will bet on most reinforcement that arrived in the last pass market, as well as from the homegrownof whom he has already made use of this semester.

Machine confirmed the call with the 20 footballers that the Peruvian strategist will tell to face Puebla tonight, from the field of Aztec stadiumalso pointing to the commitment of midweek, in which the cement equipment will have to face Montréal in the Quarterfinals of the Concachampions.

Thus, the pillars of blue crossTo face Puebla tonight, they must be the reinforcements that arrived this semester to The Ferris Wheelfrom louis abram in defense, going through Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodriguezwho have been regular holders of John Reynosoas well as Ángel Romero, who is shaping up to appear for the first time in the starting 11; In addition to having on the bench Ivan Morales to refresh the attack at any time.

Cruz Azul: Confirmed casualties

And they are five footballers who left Cruz Azul to face Puebla due to injury: Christian Tabó, Alejandro Mayorga, Julio César Domínguez, Rómulo Otero and Ignacio Rivero; Furthermore, it is expected that Paul Aguilar it doesn’t start as headline tonight in front of The fringeTo who John Reynoso I would reserve to have it physically available at 100% next Wednesday at the Concachampionsin order to take advantage from home, however, the ‘chess player’ would have included in the call for any unforeseen event that may arise during the course of the meeting.

Cruz Azul: The squad players summoned

John Reynoso also included in the payroll for the duel of the date 9in front of only undefeated left in Clausura 2022to four of the six youth squads with whom he chose to reinforce the first team: Raphael Guerrero in defense, Christian Jimenez and Adrian Haro in midfield, as well as Rodrigo Huesca on the attack.

The call for Cruz Azul vs. Puebla

