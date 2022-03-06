“Cruella”: Will there be a sequel to the film starring Emma Stone?

Just a couple of weeks after it premiered “cruel” in theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access, The Walt Disney Company is already thinking of a sequel with Emma Stone to return as the villain.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter“Cruella” director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return for the second part of the story.

“cruel” has grossed around $48.5 million worldwide after its premiere on the big screen and has brought positive reviews for its 70’s punk rock style.

“We are very pleased with the box office success of Cruella, coupled with its strong performance on Disney+ Premier Access to date,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Rotten Tomatoes —the film and television review site— placed the film with an audience score of 97%.

Disney+: What is “Cruella” about?

According to the official Disney synopsis, “Cruella” follows a young con artist named “Estella”, a smart and creative girl determined to make a place for herself in fashion with her clothing designs. When she befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, together they manage to build a life on the streets of the city.

The cast is joined emma Thompson, Dev patel, Paul Walter, Emily Beecham and Mark Strongamong others.

It was produced by Andrew Gunn (Fucky Friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright (Baby Driver), Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close as executive producers.

Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own in the film.

